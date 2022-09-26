Edgar Allan Poe LIVE Comes To NEVERMORE in Indianapolis

Dateline: (Indianapolis, September 26, 2022) Nevermore - Indianapolis' newest "eatertainment" venue located in historic Union Station - is proud to host a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience: Edgar Allan Poe LIVE, to be performed on Friday November 4, 2022.

As the name implies, Nevermore Union Station is a Poe-themed bar and restaurant and has teamed up with EAP Live to present a two-man Poe performance piece that is guaranteed to thrill.

"When I heard of Nevermore, I knew it was a perfect fit." says producer and Indianapolis resident Eric Zudak. "The venue is beautiful and (Nevermore) General Manager Hollie Heritier is as enthusiastic as we are."

Award-winning stage, television and film actors Paul Stroili and Kevin Theis present this evening of spine-chilling stories of murder, mayhem and madness for one night only. Audiences will be able to enjoy a light dinner and drinks and then sit back to experience this unique theatrical event featuring two of Poe's creepiest tales - the immortal "The Tell Tale Heart" and the lesser-known but equally terrifying "Hop-Frog" - as well as a fascinating new interpretation of Poe's most famous poem - "The Raven" from which Nevermore derives its name.

Located at 302 S Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Nevermore Union Station is a sprawling and iconic restaurant and entertainment venue that has been a hit with patrons and fans of the macabre ever since it opened its doors earlier this year. And now, by bringing the words of Edgar Allan Poe to life in this remarkable, intimate and unique performance piece, Nevermore further solidifies its promise to honor and celebrate the literary achievements of America's horror fiction pioneer, Edgar Allan Poe.

The cost is $40.00 per person which includes the performance and a light dinner, which will include your choice from a selection of Nevermore's famous wraps and flatbreads, with Vegetarian and Gluten-free options. A cash bar will also be available for guests. Dinner will be served from 6:00 PM through 7:00 PM and the show - which runs approximately 45 minutes - will begin promptly at 7:30PM. Given the subject matter and content, Edgar Allan Poe LIVE is only appropriate for an adult audience.

To purchase tickets or learn more about this event, visit www.EdgarAllanPoe.Live or e-mail Clever Ruse Productions at EdgarAllanPoeLive@gmail.com.