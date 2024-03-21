Discovering Broadway Presents THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS At Tobias Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS will receive an exclusive star-studded concert from Discovering Broadway.

Produced with permission from its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway team, Black Watch Theatre, the concert of Annie Pulsipher and Alex Petti's THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS, directed by Joel Kirk (Discovering Broadway Chief Executive Officer / Founder).

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS is a feminist musical comedy aimed at the sexy, monster-loving teen we all keep buried in our hearts and middle school journals. When BFFs Stella, Grace, and Madison conjure dreamy prom dates with a sketchy love spell, they inadvertently summon monstrous boyfriends that they must slay to save their town and friendship!

The concert stars Myha'la (HBO's Industry and Netflix's Leave the World Behind), Arica Jackson (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), Jimmy Brewer (Broadway's Shucked), and Eric Wiegand (Broadway's Plaza Suite). Additional cast will include Ephraim Owens (Season 24 of NBC's The Voice), Brett Mutter, Sadie Cohen, Izzy Casciani, and Alanna Porter.

Kirk, said, “We are thrilled to host this hysterical feminist original musical in Indiana. We hosted a writer's retreat back in November where new songs and scenes were written. In April, experience the pop-rock score along with never-before-heard music! So buy a ticket, dress up in your Prom finery, grab a Jell-o shot, and I'll see you on the dance floor!”

Petti remarks, “Every time we think this show has taken its last step, it rises from the dead and claims more victims. Indiana's next.”

Pulsipher adds, “This show is near and dear to my high school self's heart, and I cannot wait for it to capture a larger audience in its hilarious thrall.”

The production features additional orchestrations by Sheela Ramesh and publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS special concert will take place at The Tobias Theatre (at Newfields, 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226) on April 20th, 2024 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets are $39.99-$169.99 and are available online at www.DiscoveringBroadway.org. Running Time: 90 minutes (no intermission)