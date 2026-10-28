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DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Will Open at Butler University

Directed by Paige Scott, the thriller traces interconnected stories spanning from 1920 to 2010 across Russia.

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DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Will Open at Butler University

Southbank Theatre Company will continue its sixth season with the announcement of Rajiv Joseph's Describe the Night. A fitting fable for modern times, the Obie Award-winning play spans 90 years of Russian history, exploring the intersection of truth and propaganda-and, perhaps, its most notorious oligarch: Vladimir Putin.

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. Seventy years later, a mysterious KGB agent spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk. Set in Russia over the course of ninety years, this thrilling and epic play by Rajiv Joseph traces the stories of seven men and women connected by history, myth and conspiracy theories.

'Describe the Night is a bucket list play for our Director, Paige Scott, whose work I greatly admire,' said artistic director, Marcia Eppich-Harris. 'It's one of those plays that makes an argument for paying attention to history and seeing how things fit together over time - how seemingly unconnected things have led to where we are now. It's also a cautionary tale that warns about where America could be in the future. Describe the Night fits our season theme of origin stories perfectly, with its fictionalization of the rise of Vladimir Putin.'

Brilliant and entertaining, Describe the Night is a must-see for anyone interested in history, politics, and how the media can shape perceptions and influence life-changing decisions.

Critics who would like to review Describe the Night may request two complimentary tickets.

CAST

Kallen Ruston as Isaac

Ronn Johnston as Nikolai

Miranda Boyle as Yevgenia

Alex Oberheide as Vova

Rachel Kelso as Urzula

Jy'Ierre Jones as Feliks

Brittany Magee as Mariya

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