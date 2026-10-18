Summer Stock Stage Launches CURTAIN CALL Podcast

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Summer Stock Stage HAS launched Curtain Call, a new podcast featuring conversations with the artists and alumni who have been part of the Indianapolis-based theatre company. Through personal stories and candid conversations, the podcast explores where these artists began, where their careers have taken them, and how their experiences at Summer Stock Stage helped shape their journeys.

From Broadway and national tours to television, drag, design, and beyond, Curtain Call highlights the many paths artists take after their time at Summer Stock. Each episode offers a closer look at the people behind the performances, exploring the experiences, challenges, relationships, and turning points that have influenced their lives and careers.

Hosted by Joey Mervis, alumnus & Summer Stock Stage's Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Curtain Call brings together artists from across the company's history to reflect on their experiences onstage and the impact those experiences have had beyond it.

The podcast's first three episodes, available now, feature a range of Summer Stock alumni, including Morgan Anita Wood, Michael Washington, and Matthew David Conwell, each sharing a unique perspective on their journey from Summer Stock Stage to the wider entertainment industry.

Morgan Anita Wood, whose Summer Stock credits include Hairspray and The Little Mermaid, joins the podcast to discuss her journey from originally planning to study pre-med to pursuing theatre, ultimately making her Broadway debut in Hamilton. She reflects on the people and experiences that shaped her as a young artist, why she continues to return to Summer Stock, and what it means to now inspire the next generation of performers.

Michael Washington discusses the perseverance and preparation behind his growth as a performer, from an early Summer Stock audition that didn't go as planned to standout roles in The SpongeBob Musical, Hadestown: Teen Edition, and Ragtime. He reflects on the lessons he has learned through playing very different characters, the importance of not allowing mistakes to define personal worth, and the full-circle experience of going from watching a Summer Stock production in the audience to becoming an artist who can inspire others.

Matthew David Conwell reflects on his time at Summer Stock Stage, from tap dancing upside down as Bert in Mary Poppins to his unique spin on the role of the Emcee in Cabaret. His conversation explores his journey from Summer Stock to New York City, the challenges of building a career as a performer, and the importance of bringing his full self to a role.

New episodes of Curtain Call are available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. For more information about Summer Stock Stage, visit www.summerstockstage.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 13 Days 14 Hrs 13 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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