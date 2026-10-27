Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Indiana Repertory Theatre

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Kim's Convenience is onstage now at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The 90-minute play is a beautifully crafted ode to family and all the complicated ways it shapes and frustrates us. The show opened in Baltimore and is moving to Portland, Oregon next, so the cast had already found a wonderful rhythm together.

It premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival in Canada in 2011 before becoming a hit show on Netflix. Playwright Ins Choi was inspired by his own experiences working in convenience stores and hearing about his uncle's store in L.A. Perhaps because of that, the characters feel so real, you can easily forget you haven’t just walked into your local corner store.



Directed by cara hinh, the IRT's associate artistic director, each scene is handled with humor and sincerity. The story never feels heavy handed because each character is given the space to explore their relationships and motivations. The main family members inhabit their roles so perfectly that you often forget they are just acting. The fifth performer, Austin Michael Young, is in almost every scene playing a different role. His versatility helps the plot move forward, and he shines as a gentle police officer with a goofy sense of humor.



Tony K. Nam and Jenny S. Lee anchor the play as Appa and Janet. Their banter and loving disagreements feel so relatable. Stubborn and playful, the pair are just similar enough to make the generational chasm feel impossible to bridge. Finding a balance between a father's dreams and his daughter's passions is such a familiar story. As someone is finding their way into adulthood, they can forget that their parents are also just people trying to figure things out.



I've been a huge fan of the show for a long time, so I loved seeing the origin of these characters. The play only deepened my appreciation for the well-drawn family. So if you're new to the Kim family or you've loved them for years, the play is a rich experience.



It’s a story of family and leaving a legacy. It explores the season of trying to build your own life while balancing the weight of your parents’ expectations. It’s hilarious and welcoming. It’s lovely and heart-wrenching. If you miss these characters after the curtain call, go watch the show just to visit with them again. OK, see you.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: The show runs until Nov. 15 on the Janet Allen Stage.

Tickets: Times for performances and ticket purchases can be made by visiting irtlive.com or calling the box office at (317) 635-5252.

Up next at the Indiana Repertory Theatre is A Christmas Carol, opening Nov. 14.



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre

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