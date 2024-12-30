Constellation Will Stage Stephen King's MISERY in January

The Stephen King classic, Misery, adapted for the stage by William Goldman, the screenwriter of the Oscar-nominated film adaptation, will be staged by Constellation next month.

Misery follows world-famous novelist Paul Sheldon, who, after a near-fatal car accident, finds himself in a strange house being nursed back to health by his "Number One Fan.” The production features Mark Coffin, acclaimed for his role in Constellation’s 2023 production of Deathtrap, as Paul Sheldon.

Starring alongside Mark Coffin is Laurie Carter Rose as Annie Wilkes. A Chicago-based actor, Laurie has performed nationally and beyond, including West End and US National Tour productions of Sunset Boulevard and Jesus Christ Superstar. Joining the cast is Bloomington-based actor Alan Craig, playing Buster. Alan was previously seen in Constellation’s productions of The Grapes of Wrath (Proprietor), To Kill a Mockingbird (Heck Tate), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Cheswick), West Side Story (Officer Krupke), and more.

At the helm of the production is Chad Rabinovitz, Constellation’s Artistic Director and the director of previous Constellation hits including The Play That Goes Wrong and Deathtrap. Joining the creative team are Fight Choreographer Patrick Kelly, Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Lighting Designer Jennifer Fok, Costume Designer Kate Mott, Sound Designer Brandon Reed, Stage Manager Topher Rohrer, and Assistant Stage Manager Katie Ayer.

Misery runs January 30 - February 16 at the Waldron Auditorium and tickets are on sale now! Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students. In addition to traditionally priced performances, Constellation offers Pay What You Will Thursdays for all Thursday evening performances. Supported by Jessika and Bryan Hane, this program allows audiences the chance to choose their own ticket price (from $5-$75) when attending on Thursday evenings. Tickets are available through Constellation’s website, over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri 12-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut St (open Wed-Fri 12-5pm).