Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Constellation Will Stage Stephen King's MISERY in January

The show runs January 30 - February 16 at the Waldron Auditorium.

By: Dec. 30, 2024
Constellation Will Stage Stephen King's MISERY in January Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Stephen King classic, Misery, adapted for the stage by William Goldman, the screenwriter of the Oscar-nominated film adaptation, will be staged by Constellation next month.

LATEST NEWS

Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Zach and Zack Productions Leads Best Musical!
Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Zach and Zack Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists

Misery follows world-famous novelist Paul Sheldon, who, after a near-fatal car accident, finds himself in a strange house being nursed back to health by his "Number One Fan.” The production features Mark Coffin, acclaimed for his role in Constellation’s 2023 production of Deathtrap, as Paul Sheldon.

Starring alongside Mark Coffin is Laurie Carter Rose as Annie Wilkes. A Chicago-based actor, Laurie has performed nationally and beyond, including West End and US National Tour productions of Sunset Boulevard and Jesus Christ Superstar. Joining the cast is Bloomington-based actor Alan Craig, playing Buster. Alan was previously seen in Constellation’s productions of The Grapes of Wrath (Proprietor), To Kill a Mockingbird (Heck Tate), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Cheswick), West Side Story (Officer Krupke), and more. 

At the helm of the production is Chad Rabinovitz, Constellation’s Artistic Director and the director of previous Constellation hits including The Play That Goes Wrong and Deathtrap. Joining the creative team are Fight Choreographer Patrick Kelly, Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Lighting Designer Jennifer Fok, Costume Designer Kate Mott, Sound Designer Brandon Reed, Stage Manager Topher Rohrer, and Assistant Stage Manager Katie Ayer.

Misery runs January 30 - February 16 at the Waldron Auditorium and tickets are on sale now! Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students. In addition to traditionally priced performances, Constellation offers Pay What You Will Thursdays for all Thursday evening performances. Supported by Jessika and Bryan Hane, this program allows audiences the chance to choose their own ticket price (from $5-$75) when attending on Thursday evenings. Tickets are available through Constellation’s website, over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri 12-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut St (open Wed-Fri 12-5pm). 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos