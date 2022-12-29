Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CLUE Opens Beef & Boards' 50th Anniversary Season

Clue is on stage for 42 performances through Feb. 5 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

Dec. 29, 2022  

When it came time to solve the mystery of what show should open its 50th Anniversary Season, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre only needed one Clue. The farce-meets-murder mystery is now on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards.

Inspired by the Hasbro board game and based on the 1985 film, Clue takes place at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. But it's murder and mayhem that are on the menu! When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth (David Schmittou) - the butler, Miss Scarlett (Deb Wims), Professor Plum (John Vessels), Mrs. White (Cara Statham Serber), Mr. Green (Scot Greenwell), Mrs. Peacock (Suzanne Stark), and Colonel Mustard (Jeff Stockberger) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Clue is on stage for 42 performances through Feb. 5 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.

Clue is rated PG for some adult themes and mild language. For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.



American Sign Language Artist Peter Cook Brings Stories To Life In A FEAST FOR YOUR OWN EY Photo
American Sign Language Artist Peter Cook Brings Stories To Life In A FEAST FOR YOUR OWN EYES
Storytelling Arts of Indiana kicks off the new year with internationally renowned deaf performing artist Peter Cook, who will bring stories to life in "A Feast for Your Own Eyes" on January 14, 2023.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center Next Year Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center Next Year
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the South Bend premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage for eight performances April 25-30, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Board Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards Dinner Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards Din Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Boards Dinner Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

