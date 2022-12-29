CLUE Opens Beef & Boards' 50th Anniversary Season

When it came time to solve the mystery of what show should open its 50th Anniversary Season, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre only needed one Clue. The farce-meets-murder mystery is now on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards.

Inspired by the Hasbro board game and based on the 1985 film, Clue takes place at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. But it's murder and mayhem that are on the menu! When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth (David Schmittou) - the butler, Miss Scarlett (Deb Wims), Professor Plum (John Vessels), Mrs. White (Cara Statham Serber), Mr. Green (Scot Greenwell), Mrs. Peacock (Suzanne Stark), and Colonel Mustard (Jeff Stockberger) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Clue is on stage for 42 performances through Feb. 5 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.

Clue is rated PG for some adult themes and mild language. For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.