Caissie Levy to Play at The Cabaret August 2019

Caissie Levy will perform at The Cabaret in Indianapolis August 23-24, 2019.

Levy will take a night off from her current role starring as Elsa in Disney's blockbuster hit Frozen on Broadway to get up close and personal at The Cabaret. Yes, she will sing "Let it Go" (and she'll crush it), but she will also blow you away with songs from her roles in Hair, Ghost, Rent, Wicked, Les Miserables...and more. Expect the unexpected from a versatile artist who has also been known to cover songs from Eva Cassidy to Radiohead and TLC.

Caissie's shows are in partnership with celebrated visual artist Marianne Glick and Gallery 924. Marianne's show will comprise a new collection of abstract paintings inspired by music, and will be the featured exhibit in the gallery during the month of August. All are invited to meet Marianne and Caissie at post-show champagne receptions in the gallery.

In addition to playing "Elsa" in the current Broadway hit, Frozen, Caissie is known for playing "Fantine" in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables, "Sheila" in the 2009 Broadway Revival of Hair, "Molly" in Ghost, "Elphaba" in Wicked, and "Penny" in Hairspray.

Tickets range from $55 High Cocktail to $95 VIP, with a special $25 Student Ticket offer.

For more information about seeing Caissie Levy at The Cabaret, tap here.





