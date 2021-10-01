Buck Creek Playhouse Presents LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW This Month

Buck Creek Players will kick off its 48th season with this live outdoors and streaming event. Join us outdoors at the Buck Creek Playhouse or stream the production from the comfort of your own home. Live performances are Saturday, October 9, 2021 and Sunday, October 10, 2021, with one streaming performance on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Tickets for live performances are $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for students and youth. Children under six are $1. Streaming tickets are $16 plus plus streaming fees. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

a??It begins when Ichabod Crane, a slightly goofy schoolmaster, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow with all his worldly possessions. He's looking for a good life and a wealthy wife who will supply it. Once he sets eyes on the local beauty, Katrina Van Tassel, he's sure his dream will come true. Unhappily for Ichabod, Katrina has a boyfriend who's extremely jealous... the boisterous Brom Bones. To complicate matters the graveyard is haunted by a small army of restless spirits, including the most famous phantom of all, the Headless Horseman. At a party, Ichabod proposes marriage to Katrina, but is booted out by Brom and forced to make his way home through a terrible storm. In the dark, there's something shadowy and towering intent on taking Ichabod's life - the Headless Horseman! Poor Ichabod has to outrun the galloping phantom! Does he? No one knows for sure because the schoolmaster is never seen again.

Ben Jones returns to Buck Creek Players to direct this classic tale adapted by Vera Morris.

LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW is presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. (www.pioneerdrama.com).

Videography by Gary Nelson (photoGary.net).

For more information on this production including additional information on Ichabod's Fall Family Festival, visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.