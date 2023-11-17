Buck Creek Players Presents DAD'S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE

﻿Join us at the Buck Creek Playhouse December 1 - 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Buck Creek Players Presents DAD'S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE

Buck Creek Players and Director Sam Brown have announced their upcoming production of DAD'S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE by Pat Cook.

Connor Murphy wants a go-cart for Christmas in the worst way. And judging from his report card just before vacation, that's just how he sets out to get it. Hysterical situations abound in this loving memory of Yuletide charm, where it's up to Dad to perform the impossible by Christmas morning.  

DAD'S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. (www.dramaticpublishing.com).

Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

﻿For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.




