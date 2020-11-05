Beef & Boards to Remain Closed Through 2020

The theatre plans to reopen in February 2021.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's intermission due to COVID-19 restrictions has been extended through the remainder of 2020.

"We hate to be closed this holiday season," said Doug Stark, owner of Beef & Boards. "But we have to protect the Beef & Boards Family and its patrons."

The theatre is developing plans to reopen on Feb. 4, 2021 with a production of an audience favorite: Smoke on the Mountain. Ticketholders for the production originally scheduled for this fall are currently being notified about their new dates.

Due to the extended closure, 2020 VIP Memberships will be extended through November of 2021. "So our patrons can return when they feel comfortable," Stark noted.

Beef & Boards' 2021 Season will be announced in early December.

"We wish all of our patrons the best this holiday season," Stark said. "We'll miss you. Be safe, and we'll see you soon."

For continued updates, visit beefandboards.com.

Shows View More Indianapolis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You