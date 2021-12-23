Beef & Boards Presents SHEAR MADNESS The Hilarious Whodunit!

Shear Madness is back by popular demand to kick off Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2022 Season! Opening just a bit early, on Dec. 28, this play will have audiences rolling in the aisles as they help detangle the clues of a murder mystery in a not-so-typical hair salon.

Featuring a unique blend of madcap improvisation and spine-tickling mystery, and set right here in Indianapolis, the Beef & Boards production features local references throughout the show and up-to-the-minute spontaneous humor.

When the old lady upstairs is murdered, the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects, and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem.

Returning to reprise their roles from the 2017 premiere production of Shear Madness at Beef & Boards are Daniel Klingler as Tony Whitcomb, the salon owner; Jenny Reber as the hairdresser Barbara DeMarco; Suzanne Stark as the socialite Mrs. Eleanor Shubert; Jeff Stockberger as Nick Rosetti, the cop; and Michael Shelton as the mystery man Eddie Lawrence. Joining them is David Buergler as the undercover cop Mickey Thomas.

Voted "Best Comedy of the Year" seven times by the Boston Globe and recipient of the title "Best Play of the Year" by both the Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer, Shear Madness has also received the Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America and has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame, the first play ever to receive that accolade. Shear Madness is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running play in the history of the USA.

Shear Madness is on stage for 41 performances through Feb. 5 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include the Beef & Boards dinner buffet and select beverages. Parking is always free. For tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317.872.9664.

Ring in the New Year with a special performance of Shear Madness on Dec. 31, which includes the dinner buffet, show, party favors, dancing to live music, balloon drop, and champagne toast at midnight, as well as a breakfast buffet. Tickets to this special celebration are $90.

For more information, including complete performance schedule, visit beefandboards.com. Shear Madness is rated PG-13 for some adult humor.