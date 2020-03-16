Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Will Close for 8 Weeks

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has released the following statement regarding its upcoming closure:

Due to the updated recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Family has made the difficult decision to close the theatre for the next eight weeks.



Our current production of Saturday Night Fever and our upcoming scheduled production of An American in Paris have been cancelled.



Ticket holders for these shows will be contacted by our box office staff with options available to them. We appreciate your patience as we go through this process.



At this time, we plan to reopen with the opening of The Sound of Music as scheduled on May 14.



We had hoped to continue operations in a limited capacity, but ultimately the health and safety of our guests, casts, and employees are of utmost priority and we will take the appropriate steps to limit unnecessary contact.



We feel a responsibility to do all we can in the face of this pandemic, and we look forward to entertaining you in the future.



Please continue to do all you can to protect yourselves and your families at this challenging time. We appreciate your continued understanding and support.





The Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Family





