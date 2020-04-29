Shutdown Streaming
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Presents 'Beef & Boards - Behind The Scenes' Live Series

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is presenting a weekly Facebook Live series entitled "Beef & Boards - Behind the Scenes." Each episode is hosted by someone (usually) behind the scenes who helps make the magic happen! The series airs at 10 am each Friday on the Beef & Boards Facebook page.

This week's episode is hosted by Musical Director, Terry Woods.

Details here: https://facebook.com/events/s/beef-boards-behind-the-scenes-/271371640650528/?ti=as

Previous hosts have included Artistic Director Eddie Curry, Costume Designer Jill Kelly Howe, and Choreographer Ron Morgan.

Next week's episode will be hosted by Company Manager and Owner Liz Stark Payne.



