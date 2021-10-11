BWW Review: PHANTOM Haunts Beef & Boards

If you're a fan of musical theatre, then you have had some exposure to the deeply dark and moving tale

of the Phantom who lived in the bowels of the Paris Opera House. However, you're most likely thinking

of the version by Andrew Lloyd Weber. While that musical is iconic in its own ways, there is another

PHANTOM you can encounter in musical theatre. This version has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit. This adaptation has been brought to life in Indianapolis by Beef & Boards, and it is a haunting yet exhilarating experience.

Celeste:

Since there's an obvious source of comparison for PHANTOM, you may be wondering how this version can offer something new. Kopit and Yeston knew what they were doing when they created this alternative experience of the Phantom. This version has a much heavier dose of charm and, shockingly, comedy. That juxtaposition made this an all-around fun and enticing show to watch. It also provides new insights into the man behind the mask as well as a profound and shocking plot twist.

Among the performers, there are quite a few standouts, but the obvious one is Logan Moore as the Phantom. I had the pleasure of watching him perform before and was fascinated by the transformation he had as the Phantom. His voice sounded like it had come home in this part. Everything, from the range to the intonation, showed that he his voice belonged in this role. There was a pain, longing, and pathos to it with that unmistakable touch of the sinister. I was also impressed by the physicality he brought to the stage. The Phantom obviously can't show his face, so he relies on his body to make an impression on the audience. Moore took this into account and moved seamlessly from threatening to loving to emotionally shattered. He was a joy to witness.

If you're looking for a respite from the darkness or even the romance, then feast your eyes upon the talents of Suzanne Stark as La Carlotta. She brought a heavy dose of diva to her role, as it should be, and it introduced a vein of dark comedy that was such fun to watch. Her physical comedy was especially impactful, and kudos must be given to any performer who can adapt their voice to be both high caliber but also humorous.

It's not often that I mention costuming, but the costumer did an exceptional job. Jill Kelly Howe worked hard to show pieces worthy of the era but also as enhancements for characters' personalities. This was especially true of the costuming for La Carlotta and Christine Daaé. La Carlotta had massive, swishing trains and over-exaggerated sleeves in dark jewel tones while Christine was seen in light and airy colors, hearkening to her innocence and naivete.

Dylan:

The Phantom of the Opera was created by French author, Gaston Leroux. Leroux left his mark on literature with a story about an amazing chapter in the past of France's greatest opera house, the Paris Opera House. Leroux was able to capture the atmosphere of the later part of the 19th Century, when the belief of supernatural spirits around the world was rampant. The general plot is as follows: Under the grandeur and magnificence of the Paris Opera House, the Phantom lives in shadowy existence. Though the Phantom has remarkable musical talent, he has a gruesome face that prohibits him from society. He hears a beautiful voice (Christine Daaé) and falls in love with her after hearing her sing. As opposed to the other, more mainstream version, the show sheds new light on his parents, childhood, and describes the backstage of the opera house.

Until the very end of act one, the audience wonders if there is any difference between the other show and the musical Phantom. Except for some slight differences in how Christine comes to work at the opera and the absence of the character Raoul, the overall plotline is the same. After intermission, the audience soon finds the difference and begins to be captivated by the musical.

Act two is what genuinely differentiates the musical from the other show. One by one, the story reveals exactly who the Phantom is by uncovering his parents, his birth and his childhood, thus persuading the audience why the Phantom had to be the way he was. By doing this, the musical Phantom is able to deal with the "love" story of humanity instead of depicting only a love story between a man and a woman.

The cast includes performers from different areas besides musical vocalists alone, including singers, and ballet dancers. To be specific, the role of the Phantom has been taken by Beef & Boards veteran, Logan Moore. Christine Daaé is played by Courtney Cheatham. This is truly a powerhouse cast and every song sung is so beautiful that it actually sends shivers down the spine.

If you're looking for some darkness and light all at once, then you need to buy your tickets for PHANTOM at Beef & Boards. The show is running from now until November 21st, which gives you plenty of time to pay a visit to the dazzling mirrors and many faces that await you at the Paris Opera House.

How To Get Tickets

For tickets visit https://www.beefandboards.com/Online/default.asp