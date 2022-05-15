BWW Interview: Leslie Broecker on the 2022/2023 Season: “A SMORGASBORD”

Dylan and Celeste:

We always have such fun with our Broadway interviews, but it is a special treat to get some backstage, behind-closed-doors insight into the inner workings of Broadway Across America. We had just such an opportunity when we spoke with Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway Across America Midwest. She offered us a fresh perspective on this season's selections and where she sees Broadway going in a (hopefully) post-pandemic world.

There's a need to reflect on the past before diving into the future, so we asked Leslie her thoughts on this last year as audiences came back for the first time since the full COVID shutdown. Her response was quick and clear: "Business is back, and audiences are responding." Of course, getting back on track was not without its challenges. Leslie shared that the goal was first and foremost to make people feel welcome and stay focused on "nurturing people back in." "Everybody was rusty at the beginning," but the ultimate result has been enthusiastic audiences and exceptional shows to match.

Then the focus turned to this new season, which is now officially announced. Audiences will get to enjoy: ANASTASIA, DISNEY'S ALADDIN, HAIRSPRAY, LES MISERABLES, HAMILTON, and AIN'T TOO PROUD. Needless to say, we were thrilled to hear the new lineup but wanted to know what guided Leslie as she worked hard to craft this selection. She describes it as "everything plays to different folks." The intent is to bring balance, a little like the old wedding saying, "something old, something new," etc. The end result is "a smorgasbord, if you will." After all, it includes "a couple of revolutions and a drag queen; we've checked a couple of boxes!"

There was a question about how much it takes to bring back previously canceled shows and how much it takes to bring back some hyper-popular shows. We were, of course, most interested in ANASTASIA, LES MISERABLES, and HAMILTON. For Leslie, ANASTASIA "was a first priority. Our priority was to bring back the shows we had planned." This is a testament to her devotion to audiences, even after the unprecedented chaos of scheduling and rescheduling during COVID. She shared that she and fellow bookers went through the whole process of selecting a new season 4 times throughout all of the uncertainty and changing guidelines. In the end, though, she kept her promise to bring it back. As for the return shows, LES MISERABLES (last in Indy in 2018) and HAMILTON, she shared that they often want to come back because "Indy's on the top of the list" for being a great jump city. We're thrilled that they feel that way.

Next up, we had to delve deeper into DISNEY'S ALADDIN and AIN'T TOO PROUD as two shows we are intrigued by but maybe a bit wary of. Leslie quickly showed us the error of our ways. We are both huge fans of the original film version of DISNEY'S ALADDIN and were frankly skeptical if the musical could possibly keep pace with our sense of nostalgia and loyalty to the original. As Leslie persuaded us, however, "it delivers on the level that everyone needs it to." She also understands that "the show that you go to that you grow up with is one that you want to share" because "those early musical memories are just the best." So this show is going to tap into old memories while lighting up with some incredible stage magic from Disney. AIN'T TOO PROUD is a show we are both less familiar with, but Leslie let us know that this homage to the story of The Temptations is "selling like crazy everywhere." Its familiar repertoire of songs is apparently paired with "this beautiful electric set. It's just so slick."

It is readily apparent any time we've talked to Leslie that she has a deep and abiding love of the theater. Her passion is to bring more and more people into these experiences. As she looks to the future, one of her greatest sources of excitement is "little people who get introduced" and watching them "make that first memory." We believe that this season will offer plenty of opportunities for theatergoers old and new to ignite the same passion and love championed by people like Leslie. In short, during this season and beyond, "we hope everybody will continue to support theater everywhere."

The new season of Broadway Across America in Indianapolis kicks off in October with ANASTASIA, and season tickets are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to enjoy timeless shows, the latest hits, and nostalgic favorites.