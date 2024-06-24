BIGFOOT SAVES THE WORLD Comes to IndyFringe in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bigfoot is back and ready to take audiences on another fantastical journey to save humanity. Indianapolis production company Cryptid Entertainment will present a new two-act expanded version of its hit 2022 IndyFringe show ahead of this year’s festival. “Bigfoot Saves the World” opens at IndyFringe Theatre on July 18 and runs over two weekends through July 28.

“Bigfoot Saves the World” is a campy action comedy set in the late 1970s. The evil mastermind known as The Mothman is on the rise and it's Bigfoot's duty to not only save America, but the entire world. With help from Theodore Roosevelt and the FBI, Bigfoot falls in love, finds his true family, and does it all with hilarious gusto.

Featuring choreographed dances, 70s rock anthems, and former Communist leaders, “Bigfoot Saves the World” is sure to be the cult classic of the summer.



WHEN: July 18-21 and July 25-28. Thursday, Friday & Saturday

performances at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: IndyFringe Basile Theatre, 719 E St. Clair St., Indianapolis

TICKETS: $22 for adults, $16 for students & seniors. Buy at the door or online at IndyFringe.org

WARNING: This production contains adult language, depictions of drug use, physical violence, nudity, loud noises, and haze/smoke effects. It is recommended for audiences ages 18+.

