Annalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This Month

The play, which serves as Cain's thesis, is a fantastical meditation on what it means to have a family, a body and the attendant responsibilities to both.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Annalise Cain's Why Liliya Why will receive a full production this March 3-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival. The play, which serves as Cain's thesis, is a fantastical meditation on what it means to have a family, a body and the attendant responsibilities to both. After a great fall, Liliya removes her heart from her chest. She journeys back to a former home with every intention of ending her life, but she's seduced by the familiarity of a tower that was once hers. While the quiet rest she seeks evades her, Liliya discovers the power and implications of just how much space she can create within herself. Marrying the music of words with the art of movement, Why Liliya Why is a composition of the heart and its absence.

This production, directed by second year M.F.A. directing candidate Lauren Diesch, aims to honor the vision of the playwrights' story. Diesch said, "I view myself as a new work doula, gently guiding the play into existence to allow the story to be heard as close to the playwright's vision as possible." Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Diesch has spent the last decade as the Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director of CLIMB Theatre in the Twin Cities working as director, playwright, actor, and teacher using theatre to create positive community change.

Joining Diesch on the creative team are Nicholas Gwin (lighting design), Nicole Hiemenz (costume design), Bri Stoneburner (sound design), and Valeriya Nedviga (scenic design). The cast includes AJ Huq as the title character, Isabel Barredo (Theo), Lexy Hatch (M'other), Brady McGuire (Tony), and Zoë Swisher (The Storm Goddess).

This year's At First Sight New Play Festival also features 1970's College Sex Comedy by second year MFA playwright David Davila, several panels with esteemed guests, and Undergrad Shorts, an evening of short plays.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: March 3-10
Why Liliya Why - March 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30pm (in the Wells-Metz Theatre)
WHERE: Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue
TICKETS: Regular admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students. Other festival activities, including Undergrad Shorts, are free of charge.

To contact the box office, call 812.855.1103 or email theatre.indiana.edu.




David Davilas 1970s COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in Marc Photo
David Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in March
David Davila's 1970's College Sex Comedy, billed as a 'derivative farcical flop' opens to an already sold-out run this March 6-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.
CSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 Years Photo
CSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 Years
The longest running show in Indianapolis is celebrating a milestone anniversary. CSz Indianapolis is celebrating 30 years of delivering laughs to audiences of all ages in its new home, The Wit Theater, on the Near Southside, on February 24 and 25.
Celebrate Womens History Month With COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES at The Distric Photo
Celebrate Women's History Month With COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES at The District Theatre
Betty Rage Production’s theatrical offering for Women’s History Month is almost too fitting. The Indianapolis company’s all-female cast and crew proudly present “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties” by Jen Silverman, opening at The District Theatre on March 2 and running for two weeks.
Benjamin Hanna Named Artistic Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre Photo
Benjamin Hanna Named Artistic Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre
After an extensive nationwide search with Management Consultants for the Arts, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and its Board of Directors have announced the Theatre’s future Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna. Hanna is the current Associate Artistic Director, and he will work with Janet Allen on this monumental transition until he officially steps into the role after Allen’s retirement on July 1, 2023.

