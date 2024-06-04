American Lives Theatre Closes Out Fourth Season With SPAY By Madison Fiedler

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Lives Theatre will announce the Indiana premiere of 'Spay,' a powerful play by rising playwright Madison Fielder. The production will run from June 13th to June 30th, 2024, at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre in Indianapolis.

'Spay' is a thought-provoking exploration of the impact of the opioid crisis on a family in Appalachia. Two sisters forge their paths in this region while grappling with addiction. When a social worker arrives with a solution to their family's dilemma, a portrait of hope and hard habits reveals an America in crisis.

"We are so grateful to be able to close out our fourth season with 'Spay'" said Chris Saunders, Artistic Director of ALT. "If I had to pick one word to describe what we look for in plays, that word would be "Now." And that's what this piece is. It's a compassionate, gripping, and occasionally even funny approach to a topic that has touched nearly every household in America."

"Spay" premiered at Rivendell Theatre in Chicago in 2022 and quickly garnered critical acclaim. The play was shortlisted for the prestigious Steinberg Award and ultimately won the Osborn Award, a major recognition for emerging playwrights. Directing for the first time is Indy actor Jen Johansen. The cast of four includes Jaddy Ciucci, Julie Dixon, Shawnté Gaston, and Matt Kraft.

American Lives Theatre is partnering with Eskenazi Health and The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre by presenting a Trail Talk about "Opioids & Indy" on Tuesday, June 25. The Talk will feature members of the creative team as well was Dr. Heather Fretwell, Dr. Sarah Gopman, Dr. Jasser Khairallah, and Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Behavioral Therapist Tracy Herring. Overdose Lifeline is also partnering with ALT to bring post-show discussions and awareness throughout the run.

Production Details:

• Performances run June 13th to June 30th, 2024

• Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, Indianapolis, IN

• Directed by Indianapolis actress Jen Johansen, who most recently appeared as Brutus in Indianapolis Shakespeare Company's production of Julius Caesar.

• The cast features talented local actors Jaddy Ciucci, Julia Dixon, Shawnté Gaston, and Matt Kraft.

• Tickets available now at https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets. Special Event:

• There will be a free Trail Talk on Tuesday, June 25th at 6pm featuring the artistic team and four medical professionals from Eskenazi Health discussing the opioid use crisis in Indianapolis.

About American Lives Theatre

American Lives Theatre (ALT) is a professional theatre company dedicated to producing thought-provoking and engaging productions that explore the complexities of the American experience. ALT is a resident company of The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre in Indianapolis as well as a Spotlight Company at IndyFringe.

