Actors Theatre Of Indiana 2022-2023 Season Subscriptions Open Today

Tickets for the Actors Theatre of Indiana 2022-2023 Season subscriptions go on sale beginning today, June 20, 2022.

You are invited to be one of the first to get tickets for the new season and lock in the best seats in the house for what is sure to be a fantastic run of shows. This season will make you shake with laughter and perhaps move you to tears. You will learn about some of our country's tragic history. You will have the unique opportunity to watch a world premiere!

The 2022-2023 season will kick off September 9, 2022 with NUNSENSE. This hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin. When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide the best way to raise money is to put on a variety show. They take over the school auditorium, currently set up for the 8th-grade production of "Grease." With star turns, tap dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, whether you went to Catholic school or not, this show is habit forming!

ATI transitions into a powerhouse piece of theatre with VIOLET from October 28th - November 13. Set in 1964 in the Deep South during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement, VIOLET follows the growth and enlightenment of a bitter, young, disfigured woman. This Tony Nominated musical which starred Tony Award winner, Sutton Foster, is sure to win your heart.

THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall will be performed from February 3 to 19, 2023. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play, THE MOUNTAINTOP is a deeply moving re-imagination of events that takes place the night before the assassination of America's most renowned civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This production is recommended for mature audiences.

ATI will celebrate the spring of 2023 and wrap up their season with a World Premiere! For the first time ever, MR. CONFIDENTIAL will be presented April 28 through May 14, 2023. A story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal. When Bob Harrison created Confidential Magazine in 1952, he gave the public gossip, humor and sex. But he also offered something totally unexpected - the truth about the rich and famous. It quickly became the #1 selling magazine in America. Soon, Bob wasn't just telling the story, he was the story, with headlines, scandals and a wild ride of his own.

Get your tickets at atistage.org or by calling the box office at 317.843.3800.