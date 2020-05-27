A ZOOM WITH A VIEW Theatre Festival Begins Next Month

A Zoom with View online theatre festival is a fundraiser featuring 10 new plays performed live through Zoom. Actors and directors from all over the country and abroad are participating in this event to bring audiences these new works.

This festival offers a chance for theatre to still exist, even as everyone stays safely at home. When talking about the event, IU Senior Alex Kopnick, the founder and producer, said, "When the only way to communicate is over zoom that's how we need to make art as well."

Kopnick has recruited 62 other collaborators to create with him, including: 10 playwrights, 10 directors, 32 actors, an 8 person marketing team, 2 stage managers, and 1 associate production manager. Similarly to a normal theatre process, plays were written and workshopped, directors were assigned to each piece, and actors were selected from a large audition pool. Speaking about the process Kopnick said, "It is very interesting because all the participants are volunteering to do this, despite everyone's unusual schedules. All of these artists from all across the country and abroad are working together to create art."

All of the proceeds of the festival all go towards the Actor's Relief Fund. Tickets are available at: zoomwithaview.eventbrite.com.

More information can be found through the Facebook event page: 'A Zoom with a View: A Digital Theatre Festival' and on Instagram at '@zoomwithaview_'.

A Zoom with a View is an online theatre festival and fundraiser supporting artists affected by COVID-19

