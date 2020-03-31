Disney+ To Launch In India After Short Delay

Users in India won't have to wait long for the delayed launch of Disney+ is set to roll out on April 3 in India, less than a week after the original proposed date, according to Deadline.

The Disney+ launch was delayed from its original March 29 launch, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India's biggest streaming service Hotstar was acquired by Disney when it bought Fox's entertainment assets, and it will be rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar. It will feature Disney+ content including originals such as The Mandalorian, and movies including the Marvel films and Pixar's catalogue. There will be three pricing options: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

Hotstar VIP, priced at INR 399 ($5.30) per year will include the Marvel movies, animated films such as Frozen II and Toy Story 4, and Bollywood films like Panga and Tanhaji. It will also feature language options including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Hotstar Premium price point, INR 1499 ($19.90) per year, will unlock Disney originals including The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as further U.S. shows from HBO, Fox and Showtime.

Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India spoke about the news saying, "With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people's lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times."

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories