BWW Review: INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED Play Accidental Death Of An Anarchist gets Indian adaptation

Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, is a play that has wowed the audiences all across the globe. A gripping story of a death of an anarchist it got global acclaim because of the sensitive nature of it story, which was in the most genius manner shown with a hint of farce. Dario Fo could in his masterstroke make the audience laugh and cry at the same time.

The play has also gotten an Indian adaptation and just like the original version the play does make you feel grim as well as burst into a hearty laughter all during the duration of the play. Another striking similarity between the original version and the adaptation remains that while the playwright originally portrayed the political chaos as well as the growing corruption, it wonderfully aligns with the atmosphere in India as well.

This universal masterpiece has seen many adaptations and has been able to find a connect with the world audience. Interestingly, it is also not the first time that the play has seen an Indian adaptation, much to the delight of the original creator his story about the local chaos has even entertained regional audiences in India.

Now the Mumbai based Jeff Goldberg studio is back again with its Hindi adaptation. Directed by the very talented Ashok Pandey. To add more realistic appeal along with a certain sense of relatability, the Hindi version is set in North India. A place where corruption, police atrocities and a general sense of apathy are as rampant as cows on the streets. The scene opens with a madman who comes to the police station and gets the cops worked up. He cannot be arrested as he is mentally unstable, the cops are in a fix. Next the madman, uses his advantage to snoop around the police files and discovers some grim details. Now knowing a closely guarded secret, he changes his appearance when the cops are gone and pretends to be the judge. The three cops who are to answer the judge get all nervous and keep on changing their statements, until the madman turned judge convinces them that he is there to help them.

The confusion doesnt end here, as the madman somewhere in the story takes everyone for a ride. All in all, the play is entertaining to the core. it is often not easy to play the part in an adaptation as people are bound to refer to the original but here the characters look totally involved and that makes it as gripping for the audience as for the artists.

Directed by- Ashok Pandey Cast- Sanjay Gurbaxani, Yashraj, Akshat Mishra, Shruti Agrawal, Anil Mishra, Sherman Date- 12TH, 13TH, 14TH, & 19TH, 20TH, 21ST JULY 2019 Time: 8 PM Venue: The Jeff Goldberg studio, 401,Links Building, 4th Floor, Corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, Above Fascination Store, Opposite Dominos Pizza, Khar West, Mumbai 400 052

Tickets available on BookMyShow, Insider & at the venue.





