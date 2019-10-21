BWW Review: FAMILY CIRCUS, A TRAGIC-COMEDY by Saleem Shah

Some situations are just so relatable to every day lives that it is difficult not to feel a echo of our own lives, even as we watch a make-believe performance.

Family Circus, a tragi-comedy is a play that resonates with almost everybody who would be catch the show. The show is described as a tale of a dysfunctional family. And if each one of us were to look inwards, we would find some eccentricities and some idiosyncrasies in each of our family lives.

The play that has popular actor Saleem Shah in the lead is described as a melodramatic

story that is bound to take you on a roller coaster ride of nostalgia. It will make you emotional and would make you laugh and cry at the same time. The Hindi play sketches the often difficult to describe relationship between a father and the son. While the patriarch is a stickler to old rules and wisdom that comes with age, the newer blood wants to resist the dictates. While there is a lot of emotional drama, the strength of the story lies in the fact that comic timing surpasses the emotional tension of the moment.

Directed by Saleem Shah, the play is a lovable family watch. It will make you see things from your dad's perspective and make you cherish the time you have with him some more.

Go watch out this comedy play currently playing for the first time in the capital

Alliance Francaise Delhi.

Tickets Rs 200 onwards





