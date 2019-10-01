BWW Previews: PATTE KHUL GAYE, A RIB-TICKLING COMEDY By Rakesh Bedi

Theatre veteran and seasoned Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi brings to Delhi stage a rib-tickling comedy that exposes the middle-class values and beliefs in our society.

Rakesh Bedi's upcoming comedy, Patte Khul Gaye will be staged in Delhi on October 12. The play that is presented by Felicity Theatre Company, boasts of not just an excellent script but also a very promising star cast. Written and directed by Rakesh Bedi who wears many hats and has written some very nuanced theatre shows such as Jab We Separated, Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, Shimla Coffee House and many more, the comedy along with a dash of humor also gets home an important message. The play exposes the often flimsy and unnecessary middle class values and practices that we think we are bound by.

Those who love popular entertainment have every reason to be delighted by this show as it boasts of a star cast that has done some exceptional work in Bollywood. The cast includes Anant Mahadevan, Roopali Ganguli, Kishwar Merchant, Avijit Dutt, Jyoti Singhal And Rakesh Bedi amongst others.

Patte Khul Gaye follows an extraordinary dinner which is asttended by a motley group. the setting is the residence of Dr. Manoj Rai played by Anant Mahadevan and his wife Manju Rai enacted by Roopali Ganguli. The couple have invited their close group of friends for dinner. Manju has planned a sumptuous menu for the past three days and an elaborate dinner has been prepared for this much awaited evening. With their very old friend 'Bob' comes along an affluent lady 'Shireen' (Kishwar Merchant) who is extremely rich and does not belong to the middle class strata, like the rest of them. And it is here, that the conversations start extending beyond what the hosts may have called for.

Within no time lots of masks start falling off and embarrassing secrets of one and all start tumbling out to the fore. The ultra rich Shireen exposes the middle class values and hypocrisies of the others and condescendingly exposes their pitiable condition. She also tells them how the middle class is always showing off what it has and hiding under the carpet what it does not! The lady of the house Manju refuses to buy this argument and takes Shireen head on and strongly defends the great Indian middle class.

Unexpected situations start arising and the poor hostess Manju who has toiled for three days for this dinner is unable to even serve the starters as the dinner and the party goes for a toss.

To top it all one of the guests "Akela" (Rakesh Bedi) who is a poet comes out with a funny couplet at the drop of a hat, to ease tense moments. Laced with hilarious situations PatteKhul Gaye is an unbelievable comic journey full of unpredictable twists and turns that is sure to leave you in splits!

Tickets are between priced Rs.399 onwards and can be bought at www.bookmyshow.com

Date : Saturday, 12 th October, 2019 at 04:00 PM & 07:00 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.





