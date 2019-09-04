BWW Previews: GET READY TO GET SPOOKED ON STAGE. OVEE, A New Play, Brings Horror Theatre to Delhi

When was the last time, you went for a horror play on stage? Yes, we mean a horror stage show, not a movie. Perhaps never? As strange as it may sound but horror as a genre has not been adequately explored in theatre in India. While we have seen many thrillers, spooky novellas and horror TV shows but somehow, when it comes to horror on stage, the medium has not been presented to the Indian audiences.

But that was, up until now. Felicity theatre is bringing its supernatural thriller play to keep the Delhiites riveted on your audience seats. Ovee, a supernatural play in Hindi revolves around a girl named Ovee, who unfortunately loses her parents at a young age. The girl who then ends up in an orphanage now starts experiencing supernatural activities. the story is about the girl, how she learns to survive amidst her sorry struggle.

The play has its strengths apart from a taut script is its strong star cast. It stars Rohit roy and Sayantani Ghosh in lead roles and both actors definitely bring in a lot of maturity to the roles they play. Directed by Aniket Patel, the play gives you the chills and thrills expected of a horror play. Rahul Bhuchar of Felicity Theatre felt a lack of experimentation when it came to horror on stage and thus felt compelled to present the Hindi version of the play.

All Felicity productions come with an entertaining package with special effects, lighting etc and Ovee would not disappoint the audience on that front. It is a great show to book yourself for. It may sound spooky but its not all about horror, it comes with a message which we would leave for you to unravel once you have gone through the chills of the brilliant production.

September 7 and 8th

At Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

