Vincent Victoria Has Play Selected for the International Black Theatre Festival

Houston Playwright/Producer Vincent Victoria, known for writing plays about historical African American figures and events from the past, has another of his plays selected to be read at the prestigious International Black Theatre Festival in Winston Salem, North Carolina this month.

His play "The House of Patrick" the first play ever produced about 1980's fashion designer Patrick Kelly, will receive a coveted reading at the biennial festival. This will be the fourth play by Victoria to be read at the festival since 2019. The others were "Mr. Booker T. at the Door" in 2019 and two plays from 2022 "The Storm is Here" and "Dreamgirl Deferred".

Says Victoria, "It's always a dream and an honor for a playwright to have your work recognized and to know that your voice as a writer is being heard, especially by the primary culture that your plays are intended for and about. The International Black Theatre festival is like The Olympics of Black Theatre where black theater talent from all over the world converge to see the best of the best, to learn from professionals and to star gaze.I actually submitted three plays to this year's festival just to give me a better shot at having at least one of my plays chosen and ironically the one that I thought was the weakest was the one chosen."

Victoria's play "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" was voted the Play of the Decade by the readers of Broadway World Houston in 2021 and His musical "Hattie's Big Night" was voted the Musical of the Decade as well.

Up next for Vincent Victoria and his company Vincent Victoria Presents is the first film ever about Academy Award Winning actress Hattie Mc Daniel from the movie Gone With the Wind. The film "The Dichotomy of Hattie Mc Daniel" is set to premiere in October.

https://vincentvictoriapresents.com

