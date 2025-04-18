Review: WAITRESS at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Come and get a sweet taste of this new production of the hit musical WAITRESS from Theatre Under The Stars and The 5th Avenue Theatre. This heartwarming show celebrates female friendship, love, and pie—with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

5th Avenue in Seattle has been a sister theatre to TUTS since 1989, sharing many productions and casts over the years. I think it’s such a great idea—and a smart way to spread the theatre love across the country. We need that now more than ever!

This show became one of my modern favorites after seeing the original cast on Broadway. I can’t say I remember the original movie too well, but I do recall it having a much darker tone overall. Not so much the case here. While the story does revolve around an abusive relationship between the main character, Jenna, and her husband Earl, it’s the other relationships that make this production sing.

This musical doesn’t really have a bad song in it, Bareilles has infused many different styles and genres, but let’s face it, it’s the three female solos we come for (or at least I do!). Becky’s “I Didn’t Plan It” is a soulful belt delivered beautifully by Porscha Shaw. “When He Sees Me,” sung by Dawn (played hysterically by Tori Gresham), is endearing, vulnerable, and full of comedy. And the showstopping “She Used to Be Mine,” sung by Kerstin Anderson (as Jenna), left the audience teary and gut-wrenched. Beyond their numbers though, these three women have an incredible connection, and that chemistry is palpable throughout the production.

Kennedy Kanagawa as Ogie steals the show (with help from Gresham who plays opposite him wonderfully). This is a character where it’s important to bring your own take to a strong original interpretation, and Kanagawa does that to absolute delight. His vocal range and Gumby-like physicality make it impossible to take your eyes off him. Ogie and Dawn are the couple you just want to see make it—two weirdos who fit together like pie crust and filling. Joyful, indeed.

I was also very impressed with the three supporting male characters. They each brought something unique to the table that felt refreshing. Cal (Brandon O’Neill), the owner of the diner, gives off supreme Mickey Rourke vibes, and with very few actual lines, manages to elicit plenty of laughs. Allen Fitzpatrick plays crotchety old Joe, who owns the diner…and pretty much every other business in town. He gives a wonderful turn as the mean old man with a heart of gold, as opposed to a bitter jerk. And finally, there’s Earl (Dane Stokinger), who surprised me by being somewhat endearing even while degrading Jenna. It was disarming—there was charm, but also menace, all wrapped up in pathetic neediness. A bold and interesting choice.

So whether you come for the catchy tunes, the heartfelt storytelling, or just an excuse to cry over pie, WAITRESS satisfies. With a standout cast, sharp direction, and enough emotional layers to rival a deep-dish, this production is serving it up by the slice.

WAITRESS runs until April 27th on TUTS’ Hobby Center stage, with evening and matinee performances available. The show is two acts with one intermission and runs about two and a half hours. The production contains adult language and content with sexual situations and dialogue. More information on the theater and the production can be found here.

Reader Reviews