Video: Cast and Creative Team Discuss 4th Wall Theatre's Regional Premiere of SWING STATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Hear from the creative team at 4th Wall Theatre Company about the Regional Premiere of SWING STATE, an intimate drama by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman, directed by 4th Wall’s new Artistic Director Jennifer Dean.

The show stars Pamela Vogel (THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY), Houston Theatre Award winner Wesley Whitson (FAIRVIEW, GLORIA), Christy Watkins (SENSE & SENSIBILITY), and Faith Fossett (THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, THE THIN PLACE).

Peg’s world has grown quiet since losing her husband, with only the vast beauty of her prairie land and the occasional visit from a troubled friend to keep her company. But when her late husband’s belongings mysteriously vanish, Peg’s decision to call in the authorities ignites a tense chain of events that leaves everyone questioning who they can trust.In this riveting new play, Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman delves into the cracks in our communities, revealing how national divisions echo through our most personal relationships. It’s a powerful story of mistrust, hidden biases, and the ways we truly see—or fail to see—each other.

The creative team includes Ryan McGettigan (Set Design), Paige Willson (Costume Design), Rosa Cano (Lighting Design), Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Design), Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager), and Frankie Outlaw (Properties Design).

SWING STATE is a limited time run and must close October 5. At 4th Wall Theatre in Studio 101 in Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring St. Single tickets start at $35 are now on sale at 4thwalltheatreco.com or the Box Office at (832) 767-4991.

Comments