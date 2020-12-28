VIDEO: WindSync and Akshaya Avril Tucker Team Up for 'Hold Sacred' as Part of the Houston Artist Commissioning Project

Contemporary wind ensemble WindSync has collaborated with composer Akshaya Avril Tucker to create "Hold Sacred", an original music video that explores Tucker's meditations on the theme of "sacredness" in the context of 2020.

Check out the video below!

Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) recently announced a new commissioning project for Houston artists, the SPA Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP).

"SPA's goal is to promote and sustain Houston's working artists and artist communities by supporting the creation of new works across all performing arts disciplines. In this pilot year, the project will progress through two phases: an initial period of virtual commissions, followed by larger-scale live performance commissions presented onstage at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts."