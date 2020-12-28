Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: WindSync and Akshaya Avril Tucker Team Up for 'Hold Sacred' as Part of the Houston Artist Commissioning Project

Society for the Performing Arts' goal is to promote and sustain Houston’s working artists and artist communities.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Contemporary wind ensemble WindSync has collaborated with composer Akshaya Avril Tucker to create "Hold Sacred", an original music video that explores Tucker's meditations on the theme of "sacredness" in the context of 2020.

Check out the video below!

Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) recently announced a new commissioning project for Houston artists, the SPA Houston Artist Commissioning Project (HACP).

"SPA's goal is to promote and sustain Houston's working artists and artist communities by supporting the creation of new works across all performing arts disciplines. In this pilot year, the project will progress through two phases: an initial period of virtual commissions, followed by larger-scale live performance commissions presented onstage at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts."


Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY
  • Adrianna Hicks, Bryce Pinkham, Max Crumm, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
  • 15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Comedy Knights Become Malta's Biggest Paid Live Stream Event