VIDEO: Houston Premiere of TUCK EVERLASTING Continues This Weekend

TUCK EVERLASTING, a heartwarming musical based on the beloved children's novel by Natalie Babbitt, makes its Houston Premiere at artFACTORY just in time for your summer plans. This musical runs June 21st through July 7th, and features a beautiful score by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, and a book by both Claudia Shear and Tim Federle. Come follow the tale of Winnie Foster, a young girl who meets a mysterious family, and goes on a thrilling adventure!

In August, 1893, Winnie Foster (Mackensey Doyle / Erin Doyle) meets a strange new neighbor, Jesse Tuck (Chase Callahan) drinking from a mysterious spring in Treegap Wood. She has no idea what is in store! She soon discovers that Jesse's mother Mae (Chelsea Lerner), father Angus (Jared Barnes), and older brother Miles (Colton Berry) drank from that very spring over one hundred years ago and are now immortal. Pursued by the ominous Man in the Yellow Suit (Tyler Galindo) and feared by locals who think they're cursed or possessed, the Tucks have lived their lives in hiding. Now that Winnie knows the secret of the spring, she is sworn to secrecy. But the Man in the Yellow suit has eyes everywhere! What unfolds is nothing short of magical!

The Houston Premiere of TUCK EVERLASTING is directed by Bruce Lumpkin, with Choreography and Assistant Direction by Luke Hamilton. Music Directing the majestic score is Jane Volke, while Founding Artistic Director Colton Berry serves as Production Designer. The production is also brought to life by an incredible company of Houston-local performers featuring Julia Noble (Betsy Foster), Faith Taylor (Nana), Bill Shafer (Constable Joe), and Luke Hamilton (Hugo) as well as a powerful ensemble including Michael Castillo, Stephanie Welder, Shonee Singer, Amy Barnes, Miranda Roberts, Emily Curda, Ivanna Martinez, Travis Cook, Tyler Phelps, David Martinez, Lyla Lumpkin, Donna Taylor, and Mason Mansfield.





