VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Comes to Theatre Under the Stars Next Year

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Theatre Under The Stars will welcome the North American tour of Come From Away March 22 through April 3 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out a preview for the production below!

The hit Broadway musical Come From Away is based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Learn more at https://www.tuts.com/shows/come-from-away/.