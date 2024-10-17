VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to 4th Wall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the hit success of Kate Hamill’s SENSE & SENSIBILITY last year, 4th Wall Theatre Company will launch into the upcoming holiday season with a revival of the Tony Award-winning comedy, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE. Written by the late Christopher Durang and directed by 4th Wall Artistic Director Jennifer Dean, one of the most beloved and lauded Broadway comedies of all time will play November 22 - December 15, 2024 in Studio 101 at Spring Street Studios. Tickets, discount bundles, and more information can be found here.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, the story follows Vanya and Sonia, two middle-aged siblings begrudgingly named after Chekhov characters, living an uneventful life in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The days are filled with predictable routines until their movie-star sister Masha arrives, accompanied by her charming (and incredibly attractive) young lover, Spike. Suddenly, their dull existence is turned upside down as old tensions resurface, leading to a weekend of uproarious chaos, unexpected romance, and unforgettable moments.

The play, filled with Chekhovian themes and farcical elements was written by the renowned playwright Christopher Durang, considered by many as a "master satirist," who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Jennifer Dean, Artistic Director of 4th Wall Theatre and director of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, reflects on the significance of producing the smash Broadway hit following Durang’s passing:

"We had already decided to produce VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE before Christopher Durang passed away earlier this year, and now it feels like a fitting tribute to his legacy. After the meaningful work on SWING STATE, I'm really excited to dive into a comedy. There's nothing like the joy of discovering laughter in rehearsals and sharing that with audiences, especially when we need it most. Durang was a master at tackling tough issues with humor, and sometimes laughter is the best way to absorb new ideas."

The cast features 4th Wall Theatre Co-Founders Philip Lehl and Kim Tobin-Lehl in the roles of Vanya and Sonia, respectively. Joining them are returning 4th Wall artists David Gow (SENSE & SENSIBILITY), Skyler Sinclair (SENSE & SENSIBILITY, GLORIA), Jasmine Renee Thomas (FAIRVIEW), and making her 4th Wall debut, Patricia Duran as Masha.

The creative team includes Kirk Domer (Set Design), Christina Giannelli (Lighting Design), Leah Smith (Costume Design), Michael Mullins (Sound Design), Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager), and Frankie Outlaw (Properties Design).





