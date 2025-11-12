Theatre Under The Stars Selects Four Schools for Disney Musicals in Schools Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars has revealed the four schools that have been selected to participate in the 2025 Disney Musicals in Schools program. This is the inaugural year for TUTS to participate in this initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools. The four schools are: Roderick Paige Elementary School (Houston ISD), James Ross Elementary School (Fort Bend ISD), Cimarron Elementary (Galena Park ISD), and Savannah Lakes Elementary School (Alvin ISD).

The selected schools will begin a 17-week musical theater residency in the Spring 2026. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with Theatre Under The Stars teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, Theatre Under The Stars will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group’s concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh.