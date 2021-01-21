Theatre Under The Stars Postpones COME FROM AWAY

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact performing arts organizations across the country, Theatre Under The Stars announces one more shift to its upcoming season. The North American tour of Broadway's Come From Away, which was scheduled for performances at the Hobby Center in May, will now move to the Spring of 2022.

The hit Broadway musical Come From Away is based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Subscribers will retain their seats for the new performance schedule. Tickets will go on sale to the public this summer.

TUTS cancelled performances of new musical Pure Country and Disney's Newsies last spring at the onset of the pandemic. The 2020/21 Season, which was scheduled to begin in September was also postponed. With the move of Come From Away, TUTS hopes to launch its 2021/22 Homecoming Season in August with a brand new production of Broadway's Rock of Ages. All of the musicals originally scheduled for the 2020/21 Season are still included in the lineup of shows.

"We're grateful that we can keep the season intact and offer Houston audiences Come From Away next year," said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director. "It's our hope that the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccinations over the coming months will allow our return to the stage in August. Rock of Ages will certainly be a celebration for all Houston musical theatre fans."

Here's the full season line-up:

Rock of Ages - Aug. 10 through 22

1776 (Pre-Broadway) - Sept. 28 through Oct. 10

Sister Act - Nov. 2 through 14

Disney's The Little Mermaid - Dec. 7 through 24

South Pacific - Feb. 8 through 20, 2022

Come From Away (North American Tour) - Mar. 22 through Apr. 3, 2022

"We are so grateful for our amazing season ticket holders who have stuck with us through this challenging time," said Hillary Hart, TUTS Executive Director. "We're also delighted to have new subscribers joining us every day, hungry for the experience of live musical theatre. These dedicated supporters are the foundation of our future."

To become a subscriber to the TUTS 2021/2022 Homecoming Season, or to make a tax-deductible donation to the TUTS COVID Relief Fund, visit TUTS.com.