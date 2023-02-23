Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Premiere of SANCTUARY CITY to Open at 4th Wall Theatre Company in March    

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok transports us on a time-spanning journey which asks the question, what are we prepared  to lose for those we love?

Feb. 23, 2023  

4th Wall Theatre Company continues its streak of Houston premieres with the penultimate play of its season, SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok opening on March 24, 2023.

Being young is hard enough without the looming fear of being deported from the only home country you've ever known. In this stirring tale, two undocumented friends seek to find a place for themselves in a world that threatens to tear them apart. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok transports us on a time-spanning journey which asks the question, what are we prepared to lose for those we love? For a future?

Under the direction of 4th Wall Artistic Director, Philip Lehl, the SANCTUARY CITY cast features top local talent with Raven Justine Troup and Luis Quintero in the lead roles as G and B, respectively. The cast also features Christian Tannous who comes hot off 4th Wall's previous production of The Sound Inside.

The design team and crew is comprised of Frances Limoncelli (Assistant Director), Jodi Bobrovsky (Scenic Designer), Daniel Jones (Lighting Designer), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Designer), Macy Lyne (Costume Designer), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager). Awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Cost of Living, playwright Martyna Majok is known for highlighting underrepresented voices in her work, including women and those with disabilities.

In SANCTUARY CITY, originally produced with New York Theatre Workshop in 2021, Majok takes on the topic of immigration and how it burdens the lives of those dealing with the system.

"This play should be produced right now because it's an excellent and entertaining piece of writing that hasn't been seen yet in Houston. Add to that the fact that it is about one of the hot button issues of our time, immigration, and you get even more urgency," shared Lehl.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase single tickets, please visit the theatre's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com.




