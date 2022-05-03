THE SOUND INSIDE, THE THIN PLACE & More Announced for 4th Wall Theatre 2022-2023 Season

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced its 2022-2023 season lineup of four Houston Premiere productions. 4th Wall will open its 12th anniversary season just in time for Halloween with a spooky Regional Premiere of THE THIN PLACE by Lucas Hnath. Next up is the six-time Tony nominated play THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp. Following is the newest work by a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright - Martyna Majok's SANCTUARY CITY. And closing the season is the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning play FAIRVIEW by Jackie Sibblies Drury.

4th Wall will launch its season with the Houston Premiere of THE THIN PLACE by Lucas Hnath, a suspenseful ghost story that probes the deeply human need for connection. Linda communicates professionally with the dead, who are still here, just in a different part of here, in the "thin place." Hilda, a keen observer who's grappling with loss and seeking answers, befriends the veteran medium. Through their conversations, THE THIN PLACE explores the living world, the worlds beyond, and the fragile boundary between them.

Second up at 4th Wall is the Houston Premiere of the recent Broadway smash hit, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp. When Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student named Christopher, the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another. 4th Wall is thrilled to bring in NYC-based artist K. Lorrel Manning to direct this play that the Chicago Tribune has declared "a gripping stunner!"

4th Wall's third production is the Houston Premiere of SANCTUARY CITY by Martyna Majok, which explores the injustices experienced by DREAMers in America in an intimate portrait of two friends being tugged between matters of the heart and a bureaucratic maze. In this unsparing, unsentimental new play, Majok renders the political personal and asks what we are willing to sacrifice for those we love.

4th Wall will close the season with the Houston Premiere production of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning play FAIRVIEW by Jackie Sibblies Drury, a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and race in America. In the Black, middle-class Frasier family household, preparations are underway for Grandma's birthday party. But when a gaggle of uninvited guests force their way into the narrative, FAIRVIEW transforms into a fourth-wall-demolishing indictment on the insidiousness of racism.

About 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company is a professional Equity theatre in Houston, TX, founded in 2011 by married couple Philip Lehl and Kim Tobin-Lehl. 4th Wall maintains an eclectic range of programming, producing standards by Shakespeare and Strindberg, American classics like WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, and several world premieres.

The mission of 4th Wall is to produce extraordinary professional theatrical experiences and to set a high standard for excellence in acting, direction, and design. 4th Wall believes that the highest quality theatre promotes an aesthetic of performance that is truthful, and that only by paying artists a fair wage can Houston grow and sustain its community of professional theatre artists.

The company has garnered many accolades, including the Houston Press's "Mastermind Award" as well as four "Best Production" citations in the annual Houston Theater Awards (GOD OF CARNAGE in 2013, LOBBY HERO in 2017, JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN in 2019, THE REALISTIC JONESES in 2020). The Artistic Directors have been nominated several times for the "Best Artistic Director" award, winning once.

The company was incorporated in the State of Texas and is a registered 501(c)(3) with the IRS.

4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY'S 2022-2023 SEASON

Please note: dates, titles and casting are subject to change.



THE THIN PLACE (Houston Premiere)



Written by: Lucas Hnath

Dates: October 13 - November 5, 2022

"The Thin Place" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

THE SOUND INSIDE (Houston Premiere)

Written by: Adam Rapp

Directed by: K. Lorrel Manning

Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl

Dates: January 19 - February 11, 2023



SANCTUARY CITY (Houston Premiere)



Written by: Martyna Majok

Dates: March 23 - April 15, 2023



FAIRVIEW (Houston Premiere, 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner)



Written by: Jackie Sibblies Drury

Dates: May 25 - June 17, 2023

FAIRVIEW is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscriptions: Four-Ticket Flex Packages start at just $58 and are offered at Premium and Standard seating tiers. Purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991.

Single Tickets: $17 - $53; single ticket sales will open later in the year.

Location: All performances take place at 1824 Spring Street, Studio 101, Houston TX 77007

Times: Evening performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sunday matinees are at 3:00pm. There is a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Mondays in the last week of each run and a Closed-Caption performance at one performance during each run.