THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND Extended At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater's current production of Tom Stoppard's brilliant comedy, The Real Inspector Hound is a runaway hit! MST has extended the run through August 13.

Performances are held at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd., Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Monday, August 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets are generally $35 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability.

The production will also be available to view online August 4 - 14. Tickets range from $20 - $40. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Patrons attending in person will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on your phone of medical records will be accepted. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Attending the premiere of a new murder mystery, two feuding theater critics soon find themselves drawn into the play-within-a-play! In the hilarious spoof of Agatha Christie-style mysteries that follows, the mists roll in around isolated Muldoon Manor, and the critics become implicated in the lethal activities of an escaped madman. It's brilliant comedy as only Tom Stoppard can do!

Join Main Street Theater on August 6 at 6:30pm for The Real Inspector Hound, a VIP reception, and an exclusive preview of the 2022-23 Season! Individual tickets: $150 (FMV $60).

Longtime MST director and actor Claire Hart-Palumbo is the director. The cast is Elizabeth Marshall Black, Michelle Britton, John Feltch, David Harlan, Philip Hays, Paul Hope, Jim Salners, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe. The Acting/Production Interns are Christopher Szeto-Joe and Lydia Wang.

The production design team is Lee O Barker (Set Design), David Gipson (Lighting Design), Macy Lyne (Costume Design), Jacob C. Sanchez (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager.