Houston Chamber Choir Will Host 2024 Gala in May

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will host its 2024 gala entitled Lights, Camera, Action! on Saturday, May 18th at the Petroleum Club of Houston.

A cocktail reception featuring a signature cocktail begins at 6 p.m., and dinner and entertainment at 7 p.m. Pre-dinner music includes a jazz combo.

The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Houston Chamber Choir is about. Of course, music will be a big part of the evening. Enjoy cocktail hour and dinner while listening to the timeless music of stage and screen performed by the talented members of the Choir.

This year's gala will be hosted by choir alumnus Jack Byrom, who will not only emcee the event but also perform a solo during the musical entertainment. Additionally, the gala will include an auction and a raffle offering exciting prizes such as a trip to Tequila, Mexico, a staycation at the Post Oak Hotel with a Porsche rental, artwork from our season artist, and a bottle of artisanal, small-batch Tequila Atanasio.

WHEN: Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Petroleum Club of Houston, 1201 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Tickets start at $250, and table sponsorships are $3,000 and up. Educators can purchase a ticket for $150. Go to www.houstonchamberchoir.org/gala-2024 to purchase tickets and learn about the benefits for each sponsor level.

ATTIRE: Black tie optional/cocktail