THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER Come to Mildred's Umbrella

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, in collaboration with the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC, opens their 2025-2026 season with the Houston premiere of THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER, by Deborah Zoe Laufer. This production is the second of two co-productions with the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (the J).

The collaboration between Mildred’s Umbrella and the J began in 2019 when they co-produced a reading series, and evolved as Mildred’s Artistic Director Jennifer Decker was hired by the J to direct Anna Zeigler’s PHOTOGRAPH 51 in 2023, and GHETTO in 2024. Mildred’s Umbrella’s mission is to produce plays by women, and as a nomadic theatre company without a permanent space, we are always looking for collaborative opportunities. The friendship between our organizations has made this collaboration a natural fit.

The Last Yiddish Speaker by Deborah Zoe Laufer is the winner of the 2024 Jewish Play Project, a National contest that identifies, develops and presents new works of theater through one-of a kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists and patrons. The play received a rolling premiere in April 2024 at Interact Theatre Company, Philadelphia.

The play will be directed by Rhett Martinez, and will run at the J from September 4-21, 2025.

Plot Summary: Sarah is struggling to survive her senior year of high school – new town, new school, new boyfriend. She's also struggling to survive the new America, where the insurrection was successful and everything has changed. When an ancient Yiddish-speaking woman is deposited on their doorstep, Sarah and her father must decide whether to help the woman hide or to save themselves.