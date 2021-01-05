Steven Reineke Renews With the Houston Symphony as Principal POPS Conductor Through 2026–27 Season

Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke, in Houston this week leading the Symphony in a program titled "In the Mood: A Big Band New Year," has just signed a 5-year contract extension. The popular and charismatic Reineke is now set to lead the Symphony's Bank of America POPS series through the 2026-27 Season.

"I'm so incredibly honored and excited to renew my contract with the incredible Houston Symphony", said Reineke. "It's been my absolute pleasure to get to know the wonderful audiences in Houston and to work with the amazingly talented musicians and staff of the orchestra. The past four seasons have exceeded my expectations of how deep my bond with the orchestra and audiences would become. I look forward to getting back onstage and presenting even more thrilling and innovative concerts in the years to come."

"Steven Reineke uniquely blends command of so many genres of music, a personal connection to guest artists, and a palpable sense of joy and fun throughout his concerts," said Houston Symphony Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. "We're overjoyed that this extension will see him making music with the Houston Symphony for a long time to come."

"We are very fortunate to have Steven Reineke as our Principal POPS Conductor," said Associate Principal Timpani/Percussionist Matthew Strauss. "He brings years of conducting experience, close connections with the greatest guest artists, and an extensive library of first-rate arrangements onto our stage. His exuberance and genuine love for the music is contagious."

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music. In addition to his role as Principal POPS Conductor of the Houston Symphony, he celebrated his 10th anniversary as music director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall last season. Additionally, he is principal Pops conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. On stage, he has created programs and collaborated with a wide range of leading artists from the worlds of hip hop, Broadway, television, and rock, including Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton, and Ben Folds among many others. In 2017, he led the National Symphony Orchestra on NPR's All Things Considered, performing live music excerpts between news segments in a first for the show's 45-year history. In 2018, he led the same orchestra and hip-hop legend Nas performing his seminal album, Illmatic, on PBS' Great Performances.

Steven Reineke is in Houston right now to conduct In the Mood: A Big Band New Year, part of the Bank of America POPS Series, Jan. 8-10. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. CST. Tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Featuring special Houston-based guest vocalist and saxophonist David Caceres-in his Houston Symphony debut, the program is chock full of such big band standards as "In the Mood," "Take the A Train," "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Fascinating Rhythm," and many more.

Livestream and in-person tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety.

The Houston Symphony's POPS Series is sponsored in part by Bank of America, and livestream of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger.

IN THE MOOD: A BIG BAND NEW YEAR

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 8:00 p.m.*

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

David Caceres, vocalist and alto saxophone

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CST