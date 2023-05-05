SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extends at Alley Theatre for the Second Time

Holmes and Watson must do whatever it takes to help their friends…while facing their greatest foe.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Houston Area Schools Cancel Trips to See JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Due to Cross-Gender Cas Photo 2 Schools Cancel Trips to See JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Due to Cross-Gender Casting
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The J Photo 3 Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The J
Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston! Photo 4 Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston!

Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston!

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily to May 14, 2023. The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette is directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700). Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily must end on May 14, 2023.

The wit of Oscar Wilde meets the cunning of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this sleuthing caper, Wilde's muse, actress Lillie Langtry (a.ka. the Jersey Lily) presents Holmes with what seems like an open and shut case. But with his superior powers of deductive reasoning, Sherlock wastes no time in exposing a much more sinister conspiracy. Meanwhile, Oscar Wilde is in the throes of writing his acclaimed Importance of Being Earnest and Holmes might inspire some of the play. In a fast-paced ride full of surprises and disguises, Holmes and Watson must do whatever it takes to help their friends...while facing their greatest foe.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:


Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline - actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards Photo
Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards

The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards from Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) had a triumphant return to the stage last night as a deafening crowd cheered with delight at each award that was given.

Rona Jaffes THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST Photo
Rona Jaffe's THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST

Main Street Theater (MST) is producing Julie Kramer's adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller, The Best of Everything, about ambitious secretaries in the big city.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST This Month Photo
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST This Month

Main Street Theater (MST) is producing Julie Kramer's adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller, The Best of Everything, about ambitious secretaries in the big city.

Treble Choir Of Houston Presents Annual Spring Concert This Month Photo
Treble Choir Of Houston Presents Annual Spring Concert This Month

The Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, presents its annual free Spring Concert on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and School in the Meyerland area.


More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune AwardsTheatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards
Rona Jaffe's THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MSTRona Jaffe's THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST
The Garden Theatre Leads An Emotional Journey In Three-Person Cabaret, LOUDER THAN WORDSThe Garden Theatre Leads An Emotional Journey In Three-Person Cabaret, LOUDER THAN WORDS
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST This MonthTHE BEST OF EVERYTHING Comes to MST This Month

Videos

Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Nemo JR
Crighton Theatre (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sherlock Holmes And The Case Of The Jersey Lily
Alley Theatre (4/14-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tooth & Tail
Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company (5/04-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Torera
Alley Theatre (5/12-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Maroon's Guide to Time and Space
The Catastrophic Theatre (5/26-6/17)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling
The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre (5/27-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU