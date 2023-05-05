SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extends at Alley Theatre for the Second Time

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily to May 14, 2023. The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette is directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700). Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily must end on May 14, 2023.

The wit of Oscar Wilde meets the cunning of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this sleuthing caper, Wilde's muse, actress Lillie Langtry (a.ka. the Jersey Lily) presents Holmes with what seems like an open and shut case. But with his superior powers of deductive reasoning, Sherlock wastes no time in exposing a much more sinister conspiracy. Meanwhile, Oscar Wilde is in the throes of writing his acclaimed Importance of Being Earnest and Holmes might inspire some of the play. In a fast-paced ride full of surprises and disguises, Holmes and Watson must do whatever it takes to help their friends...while facing their greatest foe.

