SEARED Extends at the Alley Theatre

Due to demand, Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced an extended run for Theresa Rebeck’s comedy, SEARED, now playing through March 9, 2025!

Directed by the Alley’s own Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, SEARED serves up a high-stakes battle of art versus commerce in the pressure-cooker world of an up-and-coming restaurant. When a hotshot chef’s genius meets the hard-nosed reality of the business, tempers flare, egos clash, and the flames of ambition burn high. The arrival of a seasoned restaurant consultant only turns up the heat, igniting a battle for creative control that’s as hilarious as it is mouthwatering.

Set in the Neuhaus Theatre, transformed into an intimate, fully immersive restaurant kitchen, audiences will be thrust into the heart of the action—where every sizzle, chop, and clash is felt up close.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the heat! Limited tickets remain for this extended engagement.

