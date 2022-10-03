Review: Tensions Rise in Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress at Main Street Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The production runs until October 16th

Oct. 03, 2022  
Alric Davis as John Nevins
Tension. Defined in the dictionary as mental or emotional strain. This simple seven letter word sums up the production of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress currently playing at Main Street Theater. Don't be confused though, this tension that discusses race, politics, and other contemporary issues is expertly done.

The story goes that mid-20th century playwright and black playwright, Alice Childress wrote this story with every intention of making it to the Broadway/New York stage. However, after several producers in the 1950s rejected the play or demanded the ending be rewritten, Childress' ultimate decision to not rewrite the ending would not allow to see a production until 2021. The story revolves around a black female actor, Wietta Mayer, beginning rehearsals on a very problematic play. Director Al Manners, other white actors, and a plucky stage manager all contribute to the problems that Mayer faces both in the play and the rehearsal room. Mayers has a problem with elements of the show she is in, and Manners will not back down his problematic views. These problems culminate in a conversational showdown between Mayer and Manners, revealing that the combination of race and politics can lead to complicated and nuanced results. Childress' play is an absolutely astounding one and also scary as the conversations and topics that are in discussion on stage are some that we still discuss in the 21st century.

Cast of Trouble in Main at Main Street Theater
On the acting side of the production, the ensemble cast does an exceptional job with Childress' words. Alric Davis does a fantastic job of playing the young actor, John Nevins. Davis provides a nuanced performance and one can truly see that he isn't acting but rather embodying the role of a young black actor. Ginger Mouton as the white ingenue Judy Sears does a tremendous effort in playing that "fresh off the bus" feeling but adds shades of subtle trouble as the tension mounts. Another standout performance comes from Rhett Martinez as the troubling director, Al Manners. Martinez does a good job of being cleverly creepy. While his character provides the tension in the show, Martinez does a brilliant rendition of the slow-building villain. Finally, Tene A. Carter as protagonist and leading lady, Wiletta Mayer. When discussing the gradation of how an actor can perform a complicated, Mayer takes the cake. What is astonishing is how Mayer acts even while not the focus of attention, it is hard to not keep your eyes off of her as Mayer provides a reaction to ever infinitesimal detail of the show. In the next round of Houston theater awards, Mayer at least deserves a nomination for her performance.

The design elements of the production are well done and exude the time place and setting. They are rehearsing in an old theater, and the set reflect that setting. Set design by James V. Thomas is simple but effective, allowing audiences to feel as if they are truly in a rehearsal space. However, where the design of the show really shines is in its costuming. Krystal Ulchem has done a phenomenal turn in establishing the time period through the costumes. The furs the women use, and the tailored suits of the men really do their duty in reflecting early 1950s fashion. Furthermore, it is due to this historical lens that allow the discussions of these characters to feel all too real in our contemporary era.

Cast of Trouble in Main at Main Street Theater
One last shout out though goes to the productions dramaturge, Kaylin Jones. Both online, in the playbill, and around the theater can one see Jones' work on display, providing for both audiences and actors an illuminating history of both Childress' life, and the history of the play.

Trouble in Mind is a must see production in Houston for this bright and shiny new season. There are many options as our theatrical world is seeing new productions and world premieres. However, Trouble in Mind is one that should not be missed, for Main Street Theater is beginning to do some great diverse theater for Houston audiences, and I can't wait to see more from this theater.

Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress runs at Main Street Theater from September 17th to October 16th. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 pm, with Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be bought at mainstreettheater.com.


October 3, 2022

