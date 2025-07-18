Review: THE MIRROR CRACK'D at The Alley Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on Agatha Christie’s novel The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side, this stage adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff, and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, brings a wave of Hollywood drama to the sleepy English village of St. Mary Mead. Miss Jane Marple, often dismissed as merely an amateur sleuth–or worse, just an elderly spinster–proves she’s far more formidable than either label suggests. With razor-sharp attention to detail and a deep understanding of human nature, she begins to untangle the mystery behind the murder of Heather Leigh. And if you’re getting Murder, She Wrote vibes, that’s no coincidence...

This production also marks Elizabeth Bunch’s 100th performance as a member of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company. As Marina Gregg (the glamorous actress and intended victim) Bunch is, as always, a delight. Marina is a multi-layered character with a complicated past, and the role demands both control and range. Bunch delivers in spades. While Marina Gregg doesn’t reappear in other Christie mysteries, I cannot wait to see the next adversary Bunch plays opposite Koozin’s Marple.

Susan Koozin makes her Alley (and U.S.) debut as Miss Jane Marple, and she is an absolute triumph. From the moment the curtain rises, her presence is undeniable. Koozin brings a full-bodied performance that is nothing short of a masterclass in character work. Her voice, posture, and movement are all carefully tuned to breathe life into this iconic literary figure. The result is truly exceptional.

Among the supporting players is Dolly Bantry (Michelle Elaine, the newest member of the Resident Company), whose chemistry with Marple is a joy to watch. They’re two sides of the same coin: Marple is grounded and contemplative; Dolly is excitable, earnest, and hilarious. Melissa Molano as Lola Brewster and Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Cherry Baker strike a solid balance in their roles. Meanwhile, Dylan Godwin brings levity as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock. His portrayal of the bumbling detective offers a perfect foil to Marple’s quiet brilliance, and his trademark vocal work is right at home in this setting.

With such a rich cast of characters (or suspects...?), the smaller roles that orbit Marina Gregg are no less impactful. Chris Hutchison plays her fiercely protective husband, Jason Rudd, walking the fine line between tender and menacing. Christopher Salazar’s Guiseppe Renzo is a deliciously ambiguous Italian butler, both suspect and victim in turn. Ashlyn Evans commands attention as Ella Zielinsky, Marina’s assistant, always keeping us guessing about what she may be hiding.

Jamie Rezanour and David Rainey portray Heather and Cyril Leigh, the unsuspecting local couple swept up in Marina’s arrival. Rezanour impressively plays variations of her scenes as the detectives rewind and replay the night of the murder, while Rainey makes the most of a smaller role, drawing laughs with little dialogue and perfect timing.

The set, lighting and costumes play a huge role in transporting us, as well as setting the stage for the suspenseful drama that unfolds. Paige Hathaway’s set transitions beautifully between Marple’s cozy cottage and the opulence of Gossington Hall. Both locations are offset by the most fabulous recreation of a parquet floor. Flashbacks are cleverly woven into the main action, aided by Cat Tate Starmer’s effective lighting design. Nicole Jescinth Smith’s costumes are pitch-perfect from tweeds and cardigans to glittering starlet gowns and even a period Catherine of Aragon ensemble. Every design choice feels researched, intentional, and well-executed.

As with any Alley Summer Chills offering, there’s just the right touch of camp sprinkled in, playful but never overdone and always in service of the story. A couple scenes might benefit from tighter pacing, particularly where plot-heavy dialogue and clue reveals are concerned, but these are minor quibbles. No doubt these few moments will find their rhythm. In the end, THE MIRROR CRACK’D is another gem from The Alley Theatre. Here’s hoping Miss Marple returns to St. Mary Mead soon…we’ll all be waiting.

THE MIRROR CRACK’D has extended its run by popular demand, and now plays until August 24th in the Hubbard Theatre. The show is two acts, approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long with one intermission. More information on the theater and the production can be found here.

Reader Reviews

Need more Houston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...