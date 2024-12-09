Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Opera In The Heights!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Portman's operatic adaptation of The Little Prince is enchanting at Houston's own Opera in the Heights. With Portman's exquisite score and a poignant libretto by Nicholas Wright, the opera brings Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless story to life in a way that resonates with audiences of all ages. This holiday production captures the heart and soul of the children's book while offering a lush and mesmerizing musical experience.

Laura Corina Sanders as Water and the Cast of Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

The Little Prince tells the story of a pilot who crashes his plane in the Sahara Desert and encounters a mysterious and otherworldly young boy, the Little Prince. The Prince comes from a tiny asteroid (B-612) and shares tales of his travels to various planets, each inhabited by a peculiar adult. These encounters reveal themes of human nature, such as vanity, greed, and loneliness. The title character also recounts his love for a unique rose on his home planet, whose beauty and fragility he cherishes despite her demanding nature. On Earth, he befriends a fox who teaches him about the essence of love, relationships, and seeing with the heart.

Through the Prince's stories, the Pilot reflects on the loss of childhood wonder and the importance of connection and imagination. Ultimately, the Little Prince chooses to return to his planet and his Rose, leaving a profound message about the enduring power of love and memory.

Daniel Karash as The Little Prince and Kaitlyn Stavinoha as The Rose in Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

At the opening night performance, Scott Clark plays The Pilot. Clark stands out not just as a narrator but as a figure of undeniable charm. His rugged good looks and quiet strength add an unexpected yet welcome layer to the story. Beyond his appearance, the Pilot's inner beauty shines just as brightly. His kindness toward the Little Prince and his ability to embrace wonder and imagination make him an ideal companion for the story's journey. Yet, one can't help but note how effortlessly his physical charm complements his personality. The Pilot in The Little Prince is a reminder that heroes don't always wear capes—sometimes, they fly planes, sketch sheep, and win hearts with a single smile. Handsome, thoughtful, and deeply human, he's a character who leaves an impression that's as enduring as the story itself.

Daniel Karash as The Little Prince and Scott Clark as The Pilot in Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

Daniel Karash plays The Little Prince in this production, delivering a mystical performance. Capturing the essence of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved character, they bring a sense of innocence, curiosity, and profound wisdom to the stage, creating a profoundly moving portrayal. From the very first scene, the actor exudes a captivating presence, embodying the wonder and vulnerability of the Little Prince. Karash's ability to balance the character's childlike wonder with his deep philosophical musings is a testament to their exceptional skill. Whether exploring new planets, taming the Fox, or lamenting the fragile beauty of the Rose, their every gesture and line resonate with authenticity.

Daniel Karash as The Little Prince and Scott Clark as The Pilot in Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

Other standouts include Amaan Atkins, who delivers a captivating dual performance as the Snake and the Vain Man. Despite the stark contrast between these characters, Atkins masterfully embodies depth and charisma, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Laura Corina Sanders also deserves special mention for her portrayal of Water; even in ensemble moments, she commands attention on stage. Her soaring soprano belt is mesmerizing, sending chills through the audience. Finally, Melanie Ashkar brings a refined grace to her portrayal of the Fox, blending elegance and emotional nuance into a truly memorable performance.

Daniel Karash as The Little Prince and Amaan Atkins as The Snake in Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

Opera in the Heights has truly outdone itself with its production of Rachel Portman's The Little Prince. This masterful adaptation captures the heart and spirit of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved tale and elevates it through the transformative power of music. Portman's evocative score and Opera in the Heights' expert execution blend seamlessly to create an experience that is as enchanting as it is profound. Opera in the Heights is having a remarkable season, proving its commitment to delivering top-tier artistry and innovation. Missing this production would be a genuine loss for anyone this holiday season. The Little Prince is more than just a performance—it's a journey, a reminder of the simple yet profound truths that connect us all. Don't let this extraordinary production pass you by!

Scott Clark as The Pilot in Opera in the Heights production of The Little Prince

Photo by Pin Lim

