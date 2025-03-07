Review: HAMILTON at Broadway Across America

Hot Takes on HAMILTON (in bullet form because, obviously)!
Let’s face it—this show is a phenomenon. It’s fascinating, and whether you love it or leave it, people are going to flock to the theatre to see it—if only just to say they have. This production, specifically, was tight, so don’t miss your shot!
Hamilton is playing a limited three-week engagement until March 23rd, with performances Tuesday through Sunday evenings, and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. This Broadway Across America production is being hosted at The Hobby Center. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including an intermission, and is recommended for ages 10 and up due to some strong language. More information can be found here.
Videos