Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Alley Theater

Now in its third year under the skillful guidance of new (Remounting) Director Amber D. Gray, this Dickens classic has been freshly adapted by Alley Theatre’s Artistic Director Rob Melrose. A CHRISTMAS CAROL tells the story we all know so well: a miserly old man is visited by four ghosts who reveal the impact of his actions on others and the trajectory of his own life, leading him toward redemption. This adaptation stands out by weaving carols into the narrative as a guiding thread. Sung a cappella by the cast, these songs enhance the show’s festive charm. Some are timeless classics, while others feel rooted in the Victorian period, lending authenticity to the setting. The arrangements, rich with harmonies, are beautifully performed by a small group or the entire ensemble. This musical element elevates the production, immediately putting the audience into the holiday spirit.

Having previously experienced the larger-than-life musical version staged at Madison Square Garden in New York City, I was eager to see how a non-musical adaptation would compare. To my delight, this version proved equally captivating. Despite its more traditional approach, the production remains accessible and engaging, thanks to its clear storytelling and adherence to Dickens’s original language.

The show’s production quality is undeniably impressive. Michael Locher’s scenic design rises to the challenge of depicting bustling street scenes, various interiors, and clever stage trickery. Highlights include a hidden room under Scrooge’s bed for the Ghost of Christmas Present’s entrance and trapdoors for Jacob Marley’s dramatic appearance in which he is spewed forth from a fireplace’s hearth. These visual elements seamlessly intertwine with Cat Tate Starmer’s atmospheric lighting design, whose use of mist and fog lends a haunting beauty to key moments. Raquel Barreto’s costume design deserves special praise for its meticulous attention to period detail. Her creations reflect the time and communicate character relationships and motivations through color and style. Costuming such a large cast, with many actors playing multiple roles, is no small feat, but Barreto executes it brilliantly. The production’s complexity extends beyond design. Every element is purposefully crafted and well executed, from fight choreography to puppetry and dialect coaching. The collective effort brings a sense of grandeur and creates a rich and immersive theatrical experience.

The cast is expansive, with Alley’s talented company pulling double duty as both narrators and characters. At the forefront is David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, whose performance is nothing short of exceptional. On stage for nearly the entire show, Rainey masterfully portrays Scrooge’s transformation—from a bitter, cantankerous miser to a joyous, redeemed soul. His emotional range is remarkable, capturing fury, surprise, wonder, fear, and ultimately, childlike glee. Chris Hutchison’s Jacob Marley sets the tone for the ghostly visitations with a chilling, anguished performance. His spectral torment, burdened by the chains he forged in life, leaves a lasting impression. Elizabeth Bunch brings a delicate yet commanding presence to the Ghost of Christmas Past, her ethereal movements enhanced by clever stagecraft. John Ryan Del Bosque’s portrayal of the Ghost of Christmas Present is equally captivating and show-stealing. His decadent costume mirrors his infectious energy and commanding presence. The Ghost of Christmas Future, portrayed as a shrouded, deathlike figure, could have been more striking. While the ominous presence worked, the lack of distinctive features (such as skeletal hands) felt like a missed opportunity to really heighten this apparition’s message. Supporting performances shine throughout the show. Melissa Molano, Derrick Moore, and Melissa Pritchett deliver dynamic performances as narrators and characters, seamlessly transitioning between roles. Todd Waite and Michelle Elaine bring warmth and vitality to Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, leading a lively holiday party scene complete with exuberant dancing and a live fiddler. You’ll also know Dylan Godwin and Christopher Salazar from The Alley’s company. They once again execute characters we know them well for. The ensemble, including a delightful cast of children, rounds out the production with energy and joy.

Amber D. Gray’s direction is a triumph, blending technical sophistication with heartfelt storytelling. The pacing is smooth, keeping the audience engaged from beginning to end. Notable moments include the magical lit-up dresses representing the Ghost of Christmas Past, a clever device that enhances her omnipresence, and the jubilant Fezziwig celebration. The caroling remains a standout feature, acting as both a narrative device and an emotional touchstone.

The Alley Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a testament to the timelessness of Dickens’s tale and the artistry of the company. With its exceptional cast, stunning production design, and thoughtful direction, this adaptation captures the story's heart while bringing fresh, creative touches. Whether you’re a fan of the classic or discovering it for the first time, this production will fill you with holiday cheer and remind you of the enduring power of redemption. I wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone looking to celebrate the season with a heartwarming and visually spectacular experience.

To see photos from the performance, click here.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 29th at The Alley Theatre. The performance runs approximately two hours and fifteen minutes with an intermission. New this year is the chance to purchase a VIP package with the opportunity for a photo with some of the cast in their full costumes and a private hot cocoa bar.

