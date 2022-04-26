Regional Premiere of TROUBLE IN MIND & More Announced for Main Street Theater 2022-2023 Season

Main Street Theater (MST)'s 47th Season will include six productions on its MainStage and seven at its Theater for Youth for 2022-2023. "We are fortunate to have such curious, engaged theatergoers in Houston," says Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden. "We're looking forward to producing many new titles never before seen in Houston on both our stages." All MainStage performances (professional productions for adults) are performed at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. All Theater for Youth performances (professional productions for families and school groups) are held at the theater's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002.

MST's MainStage season will open with Trouble in Mind, Alice Childress' comedy-drama that was scheduled to open on Broadway in the 1950s but was canceled when the playwright wouldn't tone down its message about racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theatre. Trouble in Mind finally made its triumphant premiere in 2021. For the holidays, Main Street will bring back The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, a Jane Austen fan favorite for several seasons now. 2023 will start with Thomas Gibbons' electric drama Permanent Collection. Set amidst a foundation's world-famous art collection, the play lays bare the struggle between the fight for racial equity and the fight to hold onto the past. Next MST will produce its first Sarah Ruhl play, The Oldest Boy, an ethereal, wondrous and heartbreaking story about an American mother and a Tibetan father who have a three-year-old son believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama, a spiritual master. Then follows The Best of Everything, an adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller about ambitious secretaries in the big city. The 47th Season will close in the summer of 2023 with Noël Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy Present Laughter which follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Main Street Theater reaches over 140,000 children, educators, and family members yearly through its professional Theater for Youth whose productions are often based on literature children are reading at home or at school. Vivienne M. St. John is the Theater for Youth Artistic Director. The 2022-2023 season will include Last Stop on Market Street, Cinderella, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Miss Nelson Is Missing! The Musical, and James and the Giant Peach. The Summer 2023 production is Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder. MST will tour Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! throughout Texas in the spring of 2023 and will offer performances at the MATCH during Spring Break 2023.

Subscriptions are available for both stages at MainStreetTheater.com or 713-524-6706. Captioned performances are also available on the MainStage. Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performances along with ASL interpreted and audio-described shows are available at the Theater for Youth.

2022-2023 MainStage 47th Season

Trouble in Mind

Regional Premiere

By Alice Childress

Sept 17 - Oct 9, 2022

Previews: Sept 11, 15, 16, 2022

1957. Rehearsals begin on what everyone hopes will be Broadway's next big hit. But social norms and prejudices collide, and so Wiletta Mayer, a gifted Black actress, will finally get to play the lead role in a Broadway show if she's willing to compromise her principles. Funny, moving, and ultimately a shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theatre. This 1955 comedy-drama-planned for Broadway but canceled when the playwright wouldn't tone down its message-finally made its triumphant premiere in 2021.

The Wickhams - Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Nov 19 - Dec 18, 2022

Previews: Nov 17 & 18, 2022

Regency romance in the form of our holiday hit is back! A continuation of Jane Austen's beloved Pride and Prejudice, the servants below stairs at the grand Pemberley estate find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has stumbled into the hall in the middle of the night-Mr. Darcy's nemesis and Lydia's incorrigible husband, Mr. Wickham! The bustling housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds, Cassie, the resilient new serving girl, and Brian, the helplessly romantic groomsman, must each balance their holiday preparations with keeping Wickham confined. But before long, everything reaches a boiling point, festivities spiral into chaos, and the truth comes to light! An utterly delightful holiday tale.

Permanent Collection

By Thomas Gibbons

Feb 11 - Mar 5, 2023

Previews: Feb 5, 9, 10, 2023

African-American businessman Sterling North has been named the new director of the Morris Foundation. He soon discovers that this world-famous art collection includes several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage. His proposal to add them to the public galleries is opposed by the Foundation's long-time education director, loyal to the idiosyncratic wishes of the late Dr. Morris who left direct orders never to change the art. Spurred on by a zealous local journalist, the clash quickly escalates to public accusations of racism and a bitter struggle for control of the collection.

The Oldest Boy

Regional Premiere

By Sarah Ruhl

Apr 1 - 23, 2023

Previews: Mar 26, 30, 31, 2023

An American mother and a Tibetan father have a three-year-old son believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama, a spiritual master. When a Tibetan lama and a monk come to their home unexpectedly, asking to take their child away for a life of spiritual training in India, the parents must make a life-altering choice that will test their strength, their marriage, and their hearts. The Oldest Boy is a richly emotional journey filled with music, dance, puppetry, ritual, and laughter.

The Best of Everything

Adapted by Julie Kramer

Based on the book by Rona Jaffe

May 20 - Jun 11, 2023

Previews: May 14, 18, 19, 2023

The Best of Everything is new adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller about ambitious secretaries in the big city. These girls want thrilling careers and grand adventures-and husbands and children too, in due time. Today we call that "having it all." These gals call it "the best of everything." And wisely enough, they're not sure it's possible.

Present Laughter

By Noël Coward

July 15 - Aug 6, 2023

Previews: July 9, 13, 14, 2023

Noël Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Forever indulging his considerable "appetite" for wine, women, and sleeping late, the London theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught amongst doting ingénues, obsessed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists. A marvelously comic exaggeration of the life that whirled around Coward in his heyday.

2022-2023 Theater for Youth Season

Last Stop on Market Street

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña

Sept 21 - Oct 22, 2022

Six-year-old CJ is grudgingly staying with his exuberant Nana, and she takes him on a bus ride that's loud and gritty and just plain weird! Guided by his larger-than-life Nana, CJ travels a little closer to his roots and sees that things are not always what they seem. This is one hip-hop, eclectic, heart-thumpin', toe-tappin' joy ride.

Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Nov 11 - Dec 23, 2022

Adapted for the stage with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale continues to warm the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted version is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Adapted from the book by Rick Riordan

Jan 26 - Feb 17, 2023

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book is for fans of all ages!

Miss Nelson Is Missing

Based on the books by Harry Allard

Mar 1 - Apr 7, 2023

"The kids in Room 207 were misbehaving again. Spitballs stuck to the ceiling. Paper planes whizzing through the air. They were the worst-behaved class in the whole school." But when Miss Nelson disappears and the mean-looking substitute Miss Viola Swamp takes her place, the children are so desperate they hire a detective to find Miss Nelson in this wacky whodunit hit!

James and the Giant Peach

Based on the book by Roald Dahl

Apr 19 - May 20, 2023

After his parents' tragic death by rhinoceros, James is sent to live with his horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge. The contents of a magic bag transform an old peach tree into a portal to an amazing adventure with a host of fantastical creatures on a giant peach!

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder

Based on the book series by Barbara Park

Jun 8 - July 30, 2023

One of Junie B.'s top front teeth is loose, and this is bad news, folks. What if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? And even worse - what's all this tooth fairy business? On top of it all, that Meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B.! Should she have her own birthday party six months early just so she can not invite Jim? Or should she just move to "It's a Small World After All" at Disneyland!

Spring Break 2023

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Based on the book by Mo Willems

Mar 14 - 18, 2023

When a bus driver takes a break from the route, a very unlikely volunteer springs up to take the driver's place - a pigeon! And you've never met one like this before! From the Caldecott Honor award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping with its innovative mix of songs, silliness, and feathers.

About Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street. Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.