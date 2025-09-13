 tracker
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre

Purlie Victorious opens September 13 and runs through October 12 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005.

By: Sep. 13, 2025
Main Street Theater (MST) opens its 50th Season with the regional premiere of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis. Main Street Theater brings this rollicking hit to Houston with Timothy Eric (Stagolee (MST), Topdog/Underdog (4th Wall Theatre Co)) as Purlie Victorious and Krystal Uchem (Permanent Collection (MST), The Piano Lesson (The Ensemble Theatre)) as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.
 
Purlie Victorious opens September 13 and runs through October 12 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706.
 
Pride Night: Sept. 25 at 6:15pm, join MST for its pre-show Happy Hour & the SingOUT Cabaret starting at 6:45pm! Special thanks to media sponsor OutSmart Magazine and event sponsor Riven Productions HTX.
 
Part of the Art Series Post-Show Discussion: Sunday, September 28, stay after the matinee for a conversation with Tracie Jae, facilitator of meaningful community dialogues on race, culture, empathy, and connection. Tracie is the Owner and Lead Rebel of The Quiet Rebel, LLC, where she helps people navigate hard conversations with heart. Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether you are seeing the play on these dates. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 5:00pm. Free to all.

About the Play

Dynamic traveling preacher Purlie Victorious Judson returns to his small Georgia town hoping to save Big Bethel, the community’s church, and emancipate the cotton pickers who work on oppressive Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee’s plantation. With the help of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, Purlie plans to wrench from Ol’ Cotchipee the inheritance due his long-lost cousin and use the money to save his town! A truly hilarious and joyful comedy by the incomparable Ossie Davis.

Photo Credit: Pin Lim / Forest Photography

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Krystal Uchem, Kendrick KayB Brown

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Seán Patrick Judge, Domenico Leona

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Krystal Uchem

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Krystal Uchem, Kendrick KayB Brown

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Krystal Uchem, Kendrick KayB Brown

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Krystal Uchem, Kendrick KayB Brown, Domenico Leona, Andrea Boronell-Hunter

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Krystal Uchem, Kendrick KayB Brown, Domenico Leona, Andrea Boronell-Hunter, Jim Sainers, Seán Patrick Judge

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Kendrick KayB Brown, Domenico Leona, Seán Patrick Judge

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Wykesha King, Timothy Eric, Kendrick KayB Brown, Domenico Leona, Andrea Boronell-Hunter, Jim Sainers, Seán Patrick Judge

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS at Main Street Theatre Image
Domenico Leona, Andrea Boronell-Hunter




